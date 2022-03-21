ERM receives five Business Achievement Awards for innovation and sustainability leadership

HOUSTON, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ERM, the world's largest pure play sustainability advisory firm, has been recognized with five Business Achievement Awards, reflecting its commitment to helping clients address their most pressing sustainability challenges.

EBI (Environmental Business International) presented the company with three awards for its client solutions. These included ERM's ESG Fusion platform, which uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) to guide investment decisions, the Carbon Compass methodology created with JPMorgan Chase & Co. to align financing with the climate goals of the Paris Agreement, and the development of ERM Dolphyn, a first of a kind technology combining electrolysis, desalination and hydrogen production on a floating wind platform.

ERM was also recognized for its achievements over the course of its 50-year history, which it reached in 2021, and for its mergers and acquisitions activity in the market. Recent acquisitions have included climate change and sustainability consultancy Point Advisory, AI and data science solutions provider OPEX Group and ESG advisory firm Stratos.

Tom Reichert, ERM Group CEO, said: "As we look ahead to the next fifty years of market leadership, we're very proud of what ERM has achieved and the way in which our company is continuing to evolve to help our clients shape a sustainable future.

"We are working with organizations across the globe to operationalize sustainability, drive innovation and boost performance. These awards recognizing our efforts are testament to the tremendous skills and dedication demonstrated by our people every day. We're looking forward to building on our achievements to increase ERM's impact as the world accelerates action to meet the UN Sustainable Development Goals."

EBI's annual awards program is run in partnership with EBJ (Environmental Business Journal) and CCBJ (Climate Change Business Journal). ERM was recognized in the following categories:

EBJ: Mergers and Acquisitions

EBJ: Technology Merit (ESG Fusion)

EBJ: 50-Year Company Recognition

CCBJ: Low-Carbon Energy (JPMorgan Chase & Co. Carbon Compass)

CCBJ: Climate Change Resilience (ERM Dolphyn)

About ERM

ERM is the business of sustainability.

As the largest global pure play sustainability consultancy, ERM partners with the world's leading organizations, creating innovative solutions to sustainability challenges and unlocking commercial opportunities that meet the needs of today while preserving opportunity for future generations.

ERM's diverse team of 6,500+ world-class experts in over 150 offices in more than 40 countries supports clients across the breadth of their organizations to operationalize sustainability. Through ERM's deep technical expertise clients are well positioned to address their environmental, health, safety, risk and social issues. ERM calls this capability its "boots to boardroom" approach for its comprehensive service model that allows ERM to develop strategic and technical solutions that advance objectives on the ground or at the executive level.

About EBI

Founded in 1988, Environmental Business International Inc. (San Diego, Calif.) is a research, publishing and consulting company that specializes in defining emerging markets and generating strategic market intelligence for companies, investors and policymakers. EBI publishes Environmental Business Journal and Climate Change Business Journal. EBI also performs contract research for the government and private sector and founded the Environmental Industry Summit Series, four annual conferences event for executives in the environmental industry.

