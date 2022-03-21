Office Evolution's Flexible Workspaces Help Connect North Carolina Businesses

Nation's Largest Locally-Owned and Operated Coworking Provider Continues to Address the Growing Demand for Convenient Workspaces

LOUISVILLE, Colo., March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- While companies throughout North Carolina look for new ways to maintain productivity, innovation, and connection in remote work settings, Office Evolution has provided them with the perfect solution. As the largest provider of locally owned and operated flexible workspaces across the U.S., Office Evolution is continuing to address demand and help both small businesses and entrepreneurs in North Carolina by offering them affordable coworking spaces close to home. The brand currently has four local North Carolina locations in key business hubs, including Greensboro, High Point, Raleigh and Charlotte.

(PRNewsfoto/Office Evolution) (PRNewswire)

"Each one of our franchise owners and Office Evolution members are a part of our Ohana – Hawaiian for family," said Mark Hemmeter, Founder and CEO of Office Evolution. "That means we work together to collaborate and help support each other through the ups and downs of the current business environment. Small businesses throughout North Carolina will benefit from our collaborative community of entrepreneurs who are looking for a space where they can connect and thrive."

Office Evolution's national network of locally operated locations has provided remote workers and business owners alike with access to affordable workspace close to home with flexible terms. These spaces are where innovation happens and business performance is enhanced. Businesses of all sizes are shifting their focus towards flexible workspaces to get out of the home while avoiding the expenses and restrictions inherent in traditional office space. This transition from traditional workspaces to more flexible options in suburban markets has positioned Office Evolution perfectly for growth.

"In a state such as North Carolina, we strive to make it convenient for local, small businesses to find the perfect office space within their budget and close to where their employees live," said Hemmeter. "With locations throughout North Carolina, businesses can easily tap into our flexible workspace options and secure the space they need to be successful."

For more information about Office Evolution, please visit: https://www.officeevolution.com.

About Office Evolution

Founded in 2003 and franchising since 2012, the Colorado-based company is the largest provider of locally owned and operated flexible workspaces in the United States. Office Evolution has more than 70 locations open, 140 units sold in markets across the country and is poised for further growth as the demand for affordable and safe, workspace close-to-home continues to rise. On any given day, Office Evolution provides inspiration to a network of Dreamers, Risk-Takers and Doers across the nation. Office Evolution continues to lead the workplace transformation that is projected to see nearly 30 percent of all office space become shared office space by 2030, according to a JLL report. Office Evolution is currently operating in 25 states across the nation. For more information about Office Evolution, please visit https://www.officeevolution.com/.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Office Evolution