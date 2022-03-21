PEOPLE IN THE NEWS FROM CRONIN: SEAN FOLAN PROMOTED TO SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, CRONIN HEALTH

GLASTONBURY, Conn., March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cronin, a leading full-service national marketing agency, today announced the promotion of Sean Folan to Senior Vice President, Cronin Health. In this role, Folan will lead the agency's growing Health practice directing teams in the development of integrated, omni-channel marketing campaigns focused on achieving health clients' core business objectives related to brand building and demand generation.

"We see a convergence in healthcare marketing requiring multi-disciplinary leadership," said Mark Demuro, Agency Principal. "Sean is a proven leader with extensive knowledge and experience across the entire health ecosystem and we're confident in his ability to help our clients reach their goals."

Folan is a health industry veteran with 25 years agency and consulting experience. His experience spans public health, hospital & provider systems, payers, pharmaceuticals, biotech, medical devices, and OTC/consumer health. He has worked across a host of therapeutic areas targeting consumers/patients, healthcare providers, advocacy groups and economic stakeholders. Clients have included Abbott Labs, Amgen, AstraZeneca, Avrio Health, Bausch & Lomb, Cardinal Health, Cedar Gate Technologies, Edwards Lifesciences, Genzyme, Johnson & Johnson, Kinsa, Novartis, Pfizer, Shire, United Healthcare, Walgreen's-Boots Alliance and Withings.

Cronin Health's experience includes relationships with Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health, Harvard Pilgrim HealthCare, UCONN Health, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Center for Human Development (CHD), Silver Hill Hospital, Withings, CT Orthopaedics, Women's Health Connecticut, and Kinsa, among others.

"I'm excited to help amplify and expand Cronin's strong work across the health spectrum," said Folan. "The health industry continues to experience rapid growth, its products and services truly matter, and communications serve a critical need connecting patients, providers and treatments. It's easy to be passionate about building strong health brands while also delivering meaningful business impact in an industry undergoing rapid transformation."

Based in Glastonbury, Cronin is a full-service, fully independent marketing and advertising agency. The agency's capabilities include: branding; consumer insights; omni-channel communications; media planning, buying & management; customer experience; consumer research; content strategy and creation; marketing analytics; creative concepting & design; digital & traditional advertising; digital experience & design; video, animation & photography; performance marketing; marketing automation & CRM; web & mobile development; SEO; public relations; and social media. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn. For more information on Cronin Health visit http://www.cronin-co.com/cronin-health.

