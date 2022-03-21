Third Coast Underwriters Names AssuredPartners Great Plains as Agency of the Year

LANSING, Mich., March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Third Coast Underwriters, a division of AF Group and a national provider of specialized workers' compensation solutions, is proud to recognize AssuredPartners Great Plains as its 2021 Agency of the Year.

"Our partnership with AssuredPartners Great Plains has been a shining example of extraordinary teamwork," said Steve Cooper, president of AF Group's Workers' Compensation Division. "The entire AssuredPartners team goes above and beyond to align themselves with 3CU's customer service model and the 3CU team, which has resulted in our collective success and tremendous growth for our Midwest territory. We're extremely proud of our relationship with this dedicated group of insurance professionals and look forward to what the future holds together."

"Third Coast Underwriters has been an excellent solution for our larger and more complex workers' comp accounts," said Greg LaMair, regional president of AssuredPartners Great Plains. "The background and knowledge of the staff at 3CU has been outstanding, and we look forward to many more years of serving our mutual clients."

About AssuredPartners Great Plains

AssuredPartners Great Plains, based in West Des Moines, has served the state of Iowa since 1865 – formerly as LMC Insurance & Risk Management, before joining AssuredPartners in February of 2020. This partnership created greater access to a vast network of industry professionals and resources, allowing the agency to deliver products and solutions that are tailored to their clients' needs

Since its inception, AssuredPartners Great Plains has been dedicated to providing its clients with the best outcomes, and remains creative, nimble and connected to its community. The agency has been recognized as one of the top-performing agencies in the U.S. by the Independent Insurance Agents & Brokers of America, has received the Better Business Bureau's Integrity Award and has been recognized as a "Best Practices" company by Reagan Associations since 2011.

About Third Coast Underwriters

Third Coast Underwriters specializes in workers' compensation insurance and is dedicated to understanding and actively managing complex workers' compensation risk with an unwavering attention to service. Third Coast Underwriters is a division of AF Group. All policies are underwritten by a licensed insurer subsidiary. For more information, visit afgroup.com. © AF Group.

