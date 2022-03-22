5WPR Rebrands Digital Practice, Offering Range of Digital Marketing and Paid Social Media Offerings, as 5W Digital

NEW YORK, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 5WPR, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., has relaunched their award-winning digital practice as 5W Digital, an in-house full-service digital agency offering new and existing clients a range of services, including strategy and paid social media support.

Digital marketing is one of the best ways to increase your online presence to reach and connect with your target audience. 5W Digital builds strategy on behalf of client partners across social platforms including Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, LinkedIn and more, as well as paid media management across both Google and Bing ad networks, Programmatic and Social ad platforms.

"The world becomes increasingly more digital daily with new platforms, services and trends emerging and shaking up traditional practices," said 5WPR Co-CEO, Matthew Caiola. "Our digital practice has been an integral team within the agency, and as we take on our ongoing rebrand, we're excited to officially launch their services under 5W Digital."

5W Digital is comprised of specialists within specific areas of digital marketing, led by industry veterans, ensuring all digital programs share the same results-driven and hands-on client approach that defines 5W's award-winning campaigns. Whether working on highly focused campaigns, or integrating across platforms to build over-arching digital programs, the team combines the technical and creative expertise with the consumer-savvy and business acumen that clients have come to trust from 5W campaigns.

About 5W Digital

5W Digital, the dedicated digital marketing division of 5W Public Relations, is a full-service digital agency based out of NYC. The agency is known for creative and strategic services including social media, influencer marketing, paid media, and search engine optimization, encompassing the entire pipeline including content creation, paid support, strategic influencer campaigns, data & analytics, and more. 5W Digital produces award-winning work, recognized by multiple MarCom Awards as well as receiving industry recognition from the PR Platinum Awards.

About 5WPR

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 250 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). 5W was awarded 2020 PR Agency of The Year and brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication.

