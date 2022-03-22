Alexis Networks, Inc. debuted MLN2™ at HIMSS 22

ALEXIS ('Alexis Networks, Inc.'), https://alexisnetworks.com/ , from Princeton – NJ debuted MLN2 at HIMSS 22 .

"67 Percent of Healthcare Organizations Hit By Ransomware."

PRINCETON, N.J., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the Ponemon Institute , sponsored by Censinet , recently released a report about the impact of cyberattacks, particularly ransomware attacks, on the healthcare industry during the COVID-19 pandemic .

ALEXIS MLN2 debuted at HIMSS 22 - the Most Innovative Machine Learning Yet

Significantly, fully 67 percent of patient care organizations have now been victims of ransomware attacks, with 33 percent having already been hit at least twice.

According to the report, "The Ponemon Institute surveyed 597 HDOs for this report, including integrated delivery networks, regional health systems, community hospitals, and more. The Ponemon Institute conducted the research, analyzed the results, and produced the report. Ponemon is one of the top independent research firms for the healthcare industry. It was 100% independent. Censinet had no role in the research and did not have access to or know any of the participants."

Just think about this, arguably two-thirds of US Healthcare data stands to be compromised. That is 6 out of 10 people or 2 out of every 3 people.

Why does this matter now, in 2022?

For long, it was thought that CyberSecurity was important for FinTech. This latest report is making us ask, "Are Healthcare Data Strategies ineffective?"

Predictive Insights at the Speed of Business for Healthcare CIOs

According to Rick Parimi, CEO and Founder of ALEXIS , considering that there is a "rush to digital" demand that every CIO is experiencing, the CIOs are being misled to adopt multiple Apps from disparate vendors to deliver Predictive Insights. Further, Rick recommends that every healthcare CIO educate themselves about the pitfalls of bias. Bias in developing a machine learning model contributes to approximately 25% to 35% of the CyberSecurity risk we face today from each App that is used. Bias comes from the data scientists creating training data, developing the labels for machine learning and fine tuning the models for production use. The more Apps a CIO uses from multiple software vendors the greater the CyberSecurity risk. What Salesforce.com did to CRM in 2005, is how ALEXIS is revolutionizing Predictive Insights at the Speed of Business.

Discover the ALEXIS Marketplace at https://www.alexislens.com/

ALEXIS is secure from CyberSecurity Risks – Here is How.

But the picture is not that grim. Not if you are using ALEXIS technology. It took 8 years of R&D and millions of dollars in R&D investment for ALEXIS to ensure that the ALEXIS technology is not only the most superior but also ensures data is secure. ALEXIS has pioneered the use of Neural Networks with Machine Learning, introducing the world's first CyberSecure Anomaly Detection software for Predictive Insights – code named MLN2.

Watch this ALEXIS technology overview (video + audio) to learn more about MLN2.

ALEXIS Technology is delivering nearly 10,000% ROI to its customers.

With ALEXIS technology, customers are now able to download and use any ALEXIS App to solve their Predictive Insights business problem. ALEXIS is committed to giving its customers the best experience.

Discover the power and simplicity of ALEXIS

ALEXIS offers paid pilots that can offer actionable insights within one to three months. Customers do a trial run and see the results for themselves – events, patterns, observations, claims, customer churn, retention and so on. These happy customers then transition to annual contracts. ALEXIS has been growing as a business and winning many customers. ALEXIS continues to grow rapidly and is finding success and winning business ahead of other technology providers.

For information on pricing of ALEXIS products and solutions, contact Jim Fasone, SVP of Alexis Networks . e: jim.fasone@alexisnetworks.com.

