Amsted Automotive Group Brings Revolutionary E-axle Disconnect Technology to Rivian Automotive Electric Vehicles

Amsted Automotive's launch of E-axle solution with Rivian Automotive led to market advancements in EV propulsion

Dynamic Controllable Clutch (DCC) and Electro-Mechanical E-axle Disconnect system allow for seamless engagement and disengagement of AWD and 4WD systems

Technology is in current Rivian production trucks

DCC system extends EV range by 10-20%, depending on the application

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- When the automotive supplier and customer relationship is in true symmetry, the partnership can bring technological advancements that transform an industry. This was the case when Amsted Automotive Group developed an E-axle solution that launched in the new electric vehicle lineup from Rivian Automotive.

The Dynamic Controllable Clutch (DCC), an Electro-Mechanical E-axle Disconnect system, addresses the need for new torque-management solutions for EVs, providing seamless shifting technology and performance, while significantly extending the battery range. Amsted Automotive adapted the technology for Rivian EVs, since traditional clutches are not conducive to the demands of electric propulsion systems.

The patented DCC, as an Electro-Mechanical E-axle Disconnect solution, enables the driveline system to efficiently engage and disengage rear electric drivetrains from their drive axles while conserving energy and maintaining on-road and off-road capabilities. DCC uses electric actuation to create substantial packaging and system efficiencies by eliminating complex hydraulic systems. It magnetically latches in each state, significantly reducing the energy requirements to keep AWD and 4WD systems engaged. This application of mechatronics enables shift times of less than 20 milliseconds. Additionally, EV range can be extended by 10-20%, depending on the application.

About Amsted Automotive Group

In 2021, Amsted Automotive Group brought together Means Industries Inc., SMW Manufacturing, and Burgess-Norton Mfg. Co., Inc. to form a new and innovative technology team. The integration provides an expanded global presence with 21 facilities in North America, Europe, and Asia to serve the global automotive customer base with a robust manufacturing footprint, producing over 100 million components and assemblies annually. The group combines design and engineering expertise, strategically aligned to be a nimble leader in advanced metal-forming and powder metal manufacturing with electro-mechanical clutch design capabilities for electrified propulsion solutions and builds on Amsted Automotive Group's integral role in global advanced automatic transmissions designed in North America, Europe, and Asia.

