Better & Better Announces $4 Million Funding To Innovate the Personal Care Industry With First-to-Market Vitamin-Infused Products

The funding will help to launch vitamin-infused wellness products, further retail expansion, and execute an aggressive growth strategy

NEW YORK , March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Better & Better , a company innovating the wellness industry with vitamin-infused products incorporated into everyday habits, today announced $4 million in funding led by newly-founded global fund Fifth Quarter Ventures (FQV), and supported by Will Smith and Keisuke Honda's Dreamer's Fund, Azure Capital, Alpaca Ventures, and other investors. Better & Better launched in 2020 and experienced impactful growth throughout 2021. FQV and Dreamer's Fund recognized the brand's potential for innovative product expansion and substantial growth within the $450 billion global oral healthcare industry and beyond.

The most recent capital injection will accelerate the expansion of Better & Better's science-backed and vitamin-infused oral health care product lineup, while simultaneously growing their retail footprint, and executing an aggressive sales and marketing strategy. Looking further ahead, the brand plans to expand beyond their existing better-for-your-health, oral care products and launch new ways for consumers to digest and absorb micronutrients without taking a pill. Better & Better is building a platform for persistent and personalized nutrient delivery in a sustainable and non-toxic manner.

"We are pleased to announce this fundraise, which is propelling us toward our goal of making everyone and the planet healthier," said Vladimir Vukicevic, Co-founder and CEO of Better & Better. "Our products are the first-of-their-kind, designed to allow consumers to microdose vitamins through existing habits, such as brushing your teeth with a 2-in-1 toothpaste infused with vitamins. We're making it easier for consumers to better their health—no swallowing pills, no dirty ingredients, no extra costs. At Better & Better, the ongoing expansion of our products focuses on introducing new ways to optimally deliver vitamins through universal habits, such as in mouth freshening sprays, shampoo, hand cream, or other skin care, while always keeping the planet top of mind."

Launched in the midst of the pandemic in 2020, Better & Better focused first year efforts on customer feedback and perfecting formulas and packaging. In an effort to revolutionize the $450 billion global oral healthcare market, the brand introduced new natural toothpaste formulas, ENERGY and PURITY , that are vegan, clean, and made with ingredients consumers recognize. Aiming to make an already-good foundational habit even better and eliminate toxic toothpaste for good, Better & Better's signature toothpaste, ENERGY is infused with vitamins D3 and B12. Better & Better also launched plastic-free natural floss and bamboo toothbrush to provide a complete oral care set to customers. Both products are refillable, cut down on waste, and optimize oral hygiene routines.

"This cornerstone deal underscores Fifth Quarter Ventures' focus on supporting innovation and Serbian entrepreneurship around the world," said Tihomir Bajic, FQV Partner and CEO of LTSE Software. "Better & Better, co-founded by Vladimir Vukicevic, a Serbian-American, is the leader in science-backed and vitamin-infused products. We look forward to growing with Better & Better and building the future of personal health worldwide."

FQV is the first VC fund focused on investing in companies representing fast-growing Western Balkans entrepreneurship domestically and in the global diaspora, with Better & Better as their first lead investment. Some of FQV's investors include: Sacha Dragich, Founder and Executive Chairman of Superbet, Branimir Brkljač, entrepreneur, founder of Studio Moderna , and Nina Montee Karp, COO of Happiest Baby .

Will Smith and Keisuke Honda's Dreamer's Fund stated, "We invested in Better & Better due to the brand's focus on social good and ethos of making better habits for everyone, that are better for the planet as well. The brand's innovative and unique product lineup has the potential to revolutionize personal health through existing habits, making healthier living easy. We look forward to continuing to work closely as Better & Better evolves and introduces new products, while forging a new path for wellness."

About Better & Better

Better & Better is building the future of personal health, one habit at a time. The brand's current product offerings include science-backed, 2-in-1, natural, vegan toothpaste formulas for the delivery of vitamins in the mouth, plastic-free natural floss, and a bamboo toothbrush. Inspired by an obsession for wellness and a desire to improve upon already existing routines, Better & Better is dreaming up entirely new systems for micronutrient delivery through existing habits. To learn more, please visit betterandbetter.com and the brand's Instagram @becomebetterandbetter.

