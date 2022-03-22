BioLabs Celebrates Completion of its 10th US Facility with Design and Construction Partner, CRB.

BioLabs Pegasus Park life science co-working facility offers flexible laboratory space and offices for early-stage ventures.

DALLAS , March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BioLabs, an international shared lab and office space company, announced the grand opening of its 37,000-ft2 facility on the 23-acre reinvigorated Pegasus Park campus in Dallas, Texas. BioLabs Pegasus Park is the company's first location in the central United States and the first life science co-working space in North Texas.

CRB, an international leader in sustainable engineering, architecture, construction, and consulting solutions to the life sciences industry, led the design and construction services to recreate an existing warehouse space as a new co-working lab facility that can inspire industry-changing biologic advancements.

"It has been a privilege to work with BioLabs to deliver this vitally important project that will attract top local researchers and foster discovery, collaboration, and entrepreneurship," said Michelle Gangel, R&D Market Team Leader, at CRB. "CRB applied its ONEsolution™ approach to leverage the combined expertise and technical excellence of ONE project team to deliver the facility on time and budget, in a safe, lean, and collaborative way."

CRB's design team designed a highly adaptable and collaborative laboratory space with smaller users in mind while improving the aesthetic of the existing space and seamlessly integrated BioLabs into the overall campus master plan.

Targeted at high-potential, early-stage scientific ventures, BioLabs Pegasus Park offers Class-A shared and private laboratories, as well as premium office space. Flexible, fully equipped, and supported by a staff of scientists, the site provides over $3 million in shared equipment and access to renowned local academic institutes.

"BioLabs Pegasus Park supports the growth of the startup ecosystem in North Texas and helps to position Dallas as the next major hub for biotech and healthcare innovation," said Gabby Everett, Site Director at BioLabs Pegasus Park. "CRB's expertise in creating flexible facilities and proactive design and construction counsel resulted in a center that truly meets our vision and goals."

About BioLabs

BioLabs is the definitive growth partner for science-based entrepreneurs, empowering companies to accelerate their science, grow their business, and have a lasting impact on the world. The BioLabs difference is in their sector-defining ecosystem: delivering best-in-class lab space, essential business services, a powerful network of innovators and guides who offer "been-there" insight, and site teams with unparalleled experience guiding founders through the operational complexities of growing a biotech company. BioLabs centers are in key innovation hubs across North America, with additional sites in Paris and Heidelberg, Germany.

About CRB:

CRB is a leading provider of sustainable engineering, architecture, construction, and consulting solutions to the food and beverage and life sciences industries. Led by its innovative ONEsolution™ service, CRB provides successful integrated project delivery for clients demanding high-quality solutions, on time and within budget. The company's more than 1,600 employees provide world-class solutions that drive success and positive change for their clients, people, and communities. CRB is a privately held company with a rich history of serving clients throughout the world, consistently striving for the highest standard of technical knowledge, creativity, and execution.

