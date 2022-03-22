Bluum Names Mike Logan Vice President, Business Development

PHOENIX, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluum, North America's leading education technology solutions provider, announced today that Mike Logan will assume the newly-created role of Vice President, Business Development. Previously serving as Bluum's Regional Vice President for the South territory, Logan is now responsible for expanding and capturing new business opportunities within the K-12 market while also identifying opportunities with Bluum's existing customers.

"Mike has an impressive background in the audiovisual industry and is the ideal candidate for helping Bluum expands its business," Senior Vice President of Sales Terra Norine said. "He and his team seek to partner with as many schools as possible throughout North America, so creating a robust business development team will be a critical step towards helping schools incorporate technology, increase access and improve learning."

Since he began his career in the audiovisual industry more than 25 years ago, Logan has worked for several AV integration companies in various capacities while also serving as a manufacturer's rep for Mitsubishi Electric and eInstruction. Additionally, Logan spent five years in the education space with Highlights for Children as the Northeast Regional Vice President before assuming a leadership role at Bluum.

"I've seen the difference that Bluum can make in schools," Logan said. "Our customers who are particularly engaged with Bluum experience benefits to teaching and learning greater than any other company can provide. I am looking forward to helping expand Bluum's reach to more students and educators so we can help create optimal learning experiences that deliver impactful outcomes."

Recently named to the Inc. 5000 Regionals Southwest list for the fastest-growing private companies in the region, Bluum was also honored in 2021 as the "Fastest-Growing Company" by the Phoenix Business Journal, one of the "Top 10 Integrators" by Systems Contractor News and a member of the Inc. 5000 list of "America's Fastest-Growing Companies."

