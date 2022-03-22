Capella OTC Ticker Symbol Change and Upgrade to OTCQB® Venture Market

VANCOUVER, BC, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Capella Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: CMIL) (OTCQB: CMILF) (FRA: N7D2) (the "Company" or "Capella") is pleased to announce that OTC Markets Group has approved the Company's upgrade from its existing OTC Pink market listing to an OTCQB® Venture Market ("OTCQB") listing, effective March 22, 2022. The Company also advises that its OTC ticker symbol has been changed from "NWDMF" to "CMILF".

Logo (CNW Group/Capella Minerals Limited) (PRNewswire)

Eric Roth, Capella's President and CEO, commented: "We are pleased to be announcing today both our upgrade to the OTCQB platform, as well as our new OTC ticker symbol which will bring it in to line with the Company's current TSXV trading symbol. We are looking forward to expanding our market presence in the United States through the upgrade to the OTCQB platform, which we expect will offer increased accessibility and liquidity for both existing U.S. shareholders and new investors as we continue to advance our portfolio of high-grade copper & gold projects in Scandinavia and Canada."

The Company will continue to trade on the TSXV Exchange under the symbol "CMIL" and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "N7D2".

U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real Time quotes for the Company at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/cmilf/overview.

The Company was sponsored for the OTCQB listing by Dorsey & Whitney LLP, a qualified law firm responsible for providing guidance on OTCQB requirements.

On Behalf of the Board of Capella Minerals Ltd.

"Eric Roth"

___________________________

Eric Roth, Ph.D., FAusIMM

President & CEO

About Capella Minerals Ltd

Capella is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of quality mineral resource properties in favourable jurisdictions with a focus on high-grade gold and copper deposits. The Company's copper focus is currently on the discovery of high-grade VMS-type deposits within 100%-owned, district-scale land positions around the past-producing Løkken and Kjøli copper mines in central Norway. The Company's precious metals focus is on the discovery of high-grade gold deposits on its newly-acquired Finnish properties (Katajavaara, Aakenus), the 100%-owned Southern Gold Line Project in Sweden, and its active Canadian Joint Ventures with Ethos Gold Corp. (TSXV-ECC) at Savant Lake (Ontario) and Yamana Gold Inc. at Domain (Manitoba). The Company also retains a residual interest (subject to an option to purchase agreement with Austral Gold Ltd) in the Sierra Blanca gold-silver divestiture in Santa Cruz, Argentina.

The Company also holds 3,000,000 common shares in Ethos Gold Corp. providing Capella shareholders with indirect exposure to exploration success at both the Savant Lake Project and elsewhere within Ethos' extensive Canadian project portfolio.

Cautionary Notes and Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information is typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Such statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the upgrade from the OTC Pink to the OTCQB platform, its potential effects, and other potential future developments. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that such expectations will prove to be correct. All such forward-looking information is based on certain assumptions and analyses made by Capella in light of their experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors management believes are appropriate in the circumstances. This information, however, is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from this forward-looking information include those described under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in Capella's most recently filed MD&A. Capella does not intend, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or revise the forward-looking information contained in this news release, except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

