Cue Health and Albertsons Companies Partner to Provide Customers with Fast and Highly Accurate COVID-19 Testing in Pharmacies Across the U.S.

Convenient In-Pharmacy Testing Now Available in 900 Stores Nationwide

SAN DIEGO and BOISE, Idaho, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cue Health Inc. (Nasdaq: HLTH), a healthcare technology company, and Albertsons Companies (NYSE: ACI) today announced a first-of-its-kind partnership that offers customers access to Cue's highly accurate, convenient, and fast molecular COVID-19 tests at participating Albertsons Cos. pharmacies across the country. Pharmacy personnel will provide this new service, which will allow customers to get Cue's lab-quality COVID-19 test results delivered to their email in 20 minutes.

Albertsons Cos. and Cue piloted this in-pharmacy COVID-19 testing program last fall in 40 pharmacies in the state of Washington and at Lumen Field for fans attending Seattle Seahawks home games. The companies have since rolled out the offering into approximately 900 pharmacies and expect the test to be available at most Albertsons Cos. pharmacies over the coming weeks.

"This collaboration encapsulates what we believe is a critical component to the future of diagnostics: immediate access to convenient, fast, and highly accurate testing solutions on the go," said Ayub Khattak, Co-founder and CEO of Cue Health. "Whether individuals require testing for travel, work, or peace of mind, in-pharmacy testing at Albertsons stores removes barriers and provides real-time data that enables customers to make more informed decisions. We are excited to work with Albertsons to offer more customers access to our innovative testing technology as we work to usher in the digital transformation of personalized healthcare."

"To offer customers convenient, quick and accurate solutions we have partnered with Cue Health to feature these tests in our community pharmacies. Adding this diagnostic test expands options for our customers to access proactive health and wellness solutions at our stores," said Omer Gajial, Albertsons Cos. EVP of Pharmacy and Health.

Customers can schedule a Cue test at an Albertsons Cos. pharmacy at www.scheduletest.com . Walk-ins and appointments are also available through the Albertsons Cos. local banner app for people ages 2+. Testing under the age of 18 requires parental consent and must have a guardian present.

As a nucleic acid amplification test (NAAT), Cue's molecular COVID-19 test meets current testing entry requirements in many countries around the world, including international air travel into the U.S. and Canada, and the results are often accepted by employers, schools, and sports and entertainment venues.

Cue's molecular COVID-19 test is known for its accuracy and has the distinct advantage of serving the needs of people with vision loss, who cannot as easily use the rapid antigen tests offered by the federal government's free testing program.

Cue's COVID-19 test is currently being used in point-of-care settings across the country and is authorized for at-home use as well, with data showing that it is the most accurate* self-test for COVID-19. Cue provides tests to world-class organizations like Johns Hopkins Medicine, Mayo Clinic, Google, the National Basketball Association (NBA), and Major League Baseball (MLB), among many others. Looking ahead, Cue is working on new diagnostic tests - including for other respiratory illnesses, sexual diseases, cardiometabolic health, and more - all of which will be compatible with the reusable Cue Health Monitoring System (Cue Reader).

*Based on clinical study results submitted to FDA for other EUA molecular home tests.

About Cue Health

Cue Health (Nasdaq: HLTH) is a healthcare technology company that makes it easy for individuals to access health information and places diagnostic information at the center of care. Cue Health enables people to manage their health through real-time, actionable, and connected health information, offering individuals and their healthcare providers easy access to lab-quality diagnostics anywhere, anytime, in a device that fits in the palm of the hand. Cue Health's first-of-its-kind COVID-19 test was the first FDA-authorized molecular diagnostic test for at-home and over-the-counter use without a prescription and physician supervision. Outside the United States, Cue Health has received the CE mark in the European Union, Interim Order authorization from Health Canada, regulatory approval from India's Central Drugs Standard Control Organization, and PSAR authorization from Singapore's Health Sciences Authority. Cue was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Diego. For more information, please visit www.cuehealth.com .

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies is a leading food and drug retailer in the United States. As of December 4, 2021, the Company operated 2,278 retail food and drug stores with 1,722 pharmacies, 399 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 20 manufacturing facilities. The Company operates stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia under more than 20 well-known banners including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen, Carrs, Kings Food Markets and Balducci's Food Lovers Market. The Company is committed to helping people across the country live better lives by making a meaningful difference, neighborhood by neighborhood. In 2020, along with the Albertsons Companies Foundation, the Company gave $260 million in food and financial support, including approximately $95 million through our Nourishing Neighbors Program to ensure those living in our communities have enough to eat. Albertsons Companies also pledged $5 million to organizations supporting social justice. These efforts have helped millions of people in the areas of hunger relief, education, cancer research and treatment, social justice and programs for people with disabilities and veterans' outreach.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements". The words, without limitation, "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these or similar identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including those related to the expected future diagnostic test menu and the factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Form 10-Q dated November 10, 2021 filed by Cue with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on the current expectations of Cue's management team and speak only as of the date hereof, and Cue specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

These products have not been FDA cleared or approved; but have been authorized by FDA under an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA). These products have been authorized only for the detection of nucleic acid from SARS-CoV-2, not for any other viruses or pathogens. The emergency use of these products is only authorized for the duration of the declaration that circumstances exist justifying the authorization of emergency use of in vitro diagnostics for detection and/or diagnosis of COVID-19 under Section 564(b)(1) of the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act, 21 U.S.C. § 360bbb-3(b)(1), unless the declaration is terminated or authorization is revoked sooner.

