Daniel G. Amen, MD releases new book You, Happier: The 7 Neuroscience Secrets of Feeling Good Based on Your Brain Type

#1 New York Times bestselling author Dr. Daniel Amen reveals the seven neuroscience secrets to becoming more than 30 percent happier in just 30 days—regardless of your age, upbringing, genetics, or current situation in his new book You, Happier out worldwide today.

COSTA MESA, Calif., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Happiness is a brain function. With a healthier brain always comes a happier life. After studying more than 200,000 brain scans of people from 155 countries, Dr. Amen has discovered five primary brain types and seven neuroscience secrets that influence happiness. In You, Happier, he explains them and offers practical, science-based strategies for optimizing your happiness. Dr. Amen will teach you how to

Discover your brain type based on your personality and create happiness strategies best suited to you;

improve your overall brain health to consistently enhance your mood;

protect your happiness by distancing yourself from the "noise" in your head; and

make seven simple decisions and ask seven daily questions to enhance your happiness.

Creating consistent happiness is a daily journey. In You, Happier, Dr. Amen walks you through neuroscience-based habits, rituals, and choices that will boost your mood and help you live each day with clearly defined values, purpose, and goals.

About the Author

Daniel G. Amen, MD, has helped millions of people change their brains and lives. He is the founder of Amen Clinics with ten locations across the United States, a 12-time New York Times bestselling author, and the cohost of The Brain Warrior's Way Podcast, which he creates with his wife, Tana. Dr. Amen believes we can end mental illness by creating a revolution in brain health, and he regularly speaks to businesses, organizations, and churches about how to have a better brain and a better life. He has millions of loyal brain warrior followers on his social media accounts.

