Datatron Named Winner in 2022 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards

SAN FRANCISCO, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Datatron today announced that The Business Intelligence Group has named the company a winner in its Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards program . Datatron provides an enterprise-grade, cloud-native Reliable AI™ platform that enables businesses to operationalize AI and ML models easily, accurately and rapidly.

Datatron empowers companies that have invested in AI to get their AI projects running in production and secure the anticipated return-on-investment. Datatron unifies and simplifies MLOps deployment and management for enterprises running dozens of models in diverse global environments to streamline and standardize changes, monitor model performance, bias, drift, and more; thus allowing enterprises to quickly and accurately correct for any model degradation or decay.

The Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards, a new addition to Business Intelligence Group's awards program, honor organizations and people who are bringing AI to life and applying it to solve real business problems. Nominations came from around the globe and were evaluated by a panel of judges comprised of practicing experts representing some of the most trusted and valued brands.

Harish Doddi, CEO, Datatron, said: "The promise of machine learning to make things easier has come with challenges, including operational complexities and risks that need careful attention. Our platform enables enterprises to run mission-critical ML models in production while providing all necessary integration, monitoring and security requirements. We thank The Business Intelligence Group for acknowledging the significance of how our platform streamlines model deployment and enterprise-ready management at scale."

Maria Jimenez, chief nominations officer for Business Intelligence Group, said: "We are so proud to name Datatron as a winner in our inaugural Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards program. It was clear to our judges that Datatron was using AI to improve the lives of their customers and employees. Congratulations to the entire team."

About Datatron

Datatron provides an enterprise-grade, cloud-native Reliable AI™ platform that enables businesses to easily, accurately and rapidly operationalize AI and ML models in production. Its centralized AI ModelOps and Model Governance platform helps organizations in diverse global environments streamline and standardize changes, monitor model performance, and correct for model degradation or decay. Industry leaders across different industries, including retail, banking, pharmaceutical, rely on Datatron to operationalize and govern AI solutions at scale, producing predictable, rapid and reliable business outcomes. Founded in 2016, Datatron is a privately held, venture-backed company headquartered in San Francisco, Calif. For more information, please visit www.datatron.com or follow on Twitter @datatron .

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs , these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers. www.bintelligence.com

