FleetPride Acquires Portville Truck & Auto Repair of Portville, New York

IRVING, Texas, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FleetPride, Inc., the nation's largest distributor of truck and trailer parts and service in the independent heavy duty aftermarket, announced today that it has acquired the assets of Portville Truck & Auto Repair, founded, and owned by Chris Travis. Along with their two main locations in Portville, N.Y., the company also operates Fat Cat's Recovery and Repair in Steamburg, N.Y.; I-86 Repair and Towing in Belmont, N.Y.; and Big Dog Heavy Duty Recovery and Repair in Kane, Pa. Travis will serve as general manager of the new FleetPride locations.

FleetPride's refreshed logo features the new tagline “Heavy Duty Parts & Service,” replacing its previous descriptor “Truck & Trailer Parts.” (PRNewsfoto/FleetPride, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"I am very proud of all the hard work our team has done over the last 38 years to build our business and take care of our customers," said Travis. "We are excited for this new venture, which allows us to significantly grow our parts business while bolstering our existing service capabilities, giving even greater support to our customers in the area. We know our team will add value to the FleetPride organization as well, bringing decades of truck towing, recovery, and repair expertise."

"Chris Travis has built an outstanding company," said Cory Anderson, FleetPride's vice president and general manager of service. "We are thrilled to welcome everyone at Portville Truck & Auto Repair, including their Fat Cat's, I86, and Big Dog locations, to FleetPride and expand our nationwide parts and service network into new territory in the Southern Tier of New York and northern Pennsylvania."

This acquisition is the third for FleetPride this year. With the recent launch of their dedicated service business unit, FleetPride's strategy has been a key enabler to integrating businesses better and faster, and to scaling their capabilities for customers nationwide.

FleetPride's senior vice president of sales and operations, Mike Harris, added: "We look forward to working with Chris and the Portville Truck & Auto team." Harris continued, "I also want to thank and acknowledge the hard work and dedication of our FleetPride team members who put in endless hours to support our robust Mergers and Acquisitions engine. Because of their efforts, we are building the best parts and service solutions provider in the heavy duty aftermarket."

FleetPride's national parts and service operations continue to grow. If you are interested in learning more about how to become part of the FleetPride network, please visit FleetPride.com/acquisitions for more details.

About FleetPride, Inc.

Headquartered in Irving, TX, FleetPride is the nation's largest distributor of truck and trailer parts and service in the independent heavy duty aftermarket. FleetPride's sophisticated network of 284 stores, 65 service centers and 5 distribution centers means customers get the parts and services they need, when and where they need them. Customers can click, talk, chat or visit with FleetPride's team of 3,800 experts empowered and motivated to solve problems and create tailored solutions for each customer's unique needs.

To find your local FleetPride branch or service center, or to cross-reference, search, and shop for parts by VIN, visit the new www.fleetpride.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE FleetPride, Inc.