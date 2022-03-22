Galvanized Media Names Faye Brennan Chief Content Officer

PALM BEACH, Fla., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Galvanized Brands LLC, one of the fastest-growing publishers in digital media and the owner and operator of Eat This, Not That! (Eatthis.com), Best Life (Bestlifeonline.com), and CelebWell (Celebwell.com), announced today the promotion of Faye Brennan to Chief Content Officer, effective immediately. In this role, Brennan will lead content strategy, development, and innovation for Eat This, Not That!, Best Life, and future brands for the company. She will report to David Zinczenko, Founder and CEO of Galvanized Media.

Faye Brennan; Photo Credit: Andrea Carson Photography (PRNewswire)

"Since Faye's arrival in 2020, we have witnessed her exceptional leadership of the Eat This, Not That! brand by delivering record traffic, building a best-in-class team and nurturing new concepts and category development to grow and extend the brand across all platforms," says Zinczenko. "We are eager for her to bring her leadership approach and record of success across all of our brands."

Brennan was appointed to CCO after successfully leading Eat This, Not That! as Editor-in-Chief since February 2020 to explosive new traffic highs. In 2021, the website almost doubled its total traffic, averaging 22.6 million monthly users from 12.9 million in 2020. Under her leadership, the brand launched three new channels—Mind + Body, Drink This, Not That!, and Celeb News—and also resurrected its annual Eat This, Not That! Food Awards. In addition, Brennan and her team established a Medical Expert Board of 24 board-certified and world-renowned doctors, nutritionists, chefs, and personal trainers who regularly contribute to and factcheck the site's content.

As a company, Galvanized Media's performance has outpaced the media industry in terms of total traffic growth. In 2021, the company's growth was over five times the industry average of 5.3%, according to Comscore. Galvanized now ranks among the top 40 out of the 1,000 multiplatform sites measured by Comscore—larger than A360, Trusted Media Brands, Vice Media, Tribune Publishing, Bloomberg, and Huffington Post.

"Our commitment to high quality journalism is unwavering and the reason for our success," says Zinczenko. "Faye's promotion along with other organizational investments will ensure our growth trajectory for years to come."

Prior to joining Galvanized, Brennan served as the Sex & Relationships Director at Cosmpolitan, Head of Sex & Dating at Elite Daily, Senior Editor at Women's Health, and held editorial roles at Whalebone magazine, YourTango.com, and BettyConfidential.com. She was the host of Cosmopolitan's podcast, "Single, Swipe, Repeat," and has appeared as a guest on Fox & Friends, Pix11, Bold TV, Evine, BetterTV, and national radio.

"Galvanized is setting a new standard for high-quality journalism and around-the-clock news coverage in the food, health, wellness, lifestyle, and entertainment spaces," says Brennan. "I'm thrilled to grow and expand our existing brands and talented editorial teams, as well as introduce exciting new channels and sites to our impressive portfolio."

About Galvanized Media

Galvanized Media is a leader in Health & Wellness and one of the fastest-growing publishers in digital media. With a global audience of more than 225 million readers, Galvanized Media has a portfolio of brands that includes Eat This, Not That!, Best Life, Celebwell, ETNT! Health, Travelicious, and more. These brands deliver life-altering content that engages, inspires, and informs readers across multiple platforms. The company is led by one of the top voices in health and wellness: David Zinczenko.

Galvanized Media's sites are part of the Dotdash Meredith Digital Network and AllRecipes Network in partnership with Dotdash Meredith Corp. Galvanized Media is proud to partner with Simon and Schuster on its Galvanized Books imprint, and with MSN on providing content to MSN's tens of millions of readers.

SOURCE Galvanized