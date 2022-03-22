HALO TOP ANNOUNCES BRAND NEW FRUIT SORBET PINTS

Coming soon: The frozen dessert-makers expand their wide portfolio of better-for-you treats with first fruit-based sorbet in its frozen dessert line up.

LE MARS, Iowa, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fruit fans everywhere should ready spoons for the newest fruit-filled treat that you can feel good about eating! Halo Top is expanding its line of fruity frozen desserts with brand new Fruit Sorbet pints – the brand's first sorbet option in its frozen line-up. Made with real fruit and fruit juice, with less sugar and calories than leading sorbet brands, Halo Top Fruit Sorbets come in three bright juicy flavors including Raspberry, Mango and Strawberry. Find the new product on shelves nationwide beginning in May 2022.

Coming from a wide portfolio of better-for-you frozen treats, new Halo Top Fruit Sorbets are vegan certified, gluten-free desserts that burst with flavor while having at least 50% less sugar than the leading fruit sorbets in the frozen aisle and start at just 260 calories per pint. For fans who love Halo Top Fruit Pops, Fruit Sorbets bring the same fruity goodness of Mango and Strawberry, plus a refreshing new Raspberry flavor, so grab a spoon and revel in the taste of delicious frozen fruit with every bite, scoop and pint.

"At Halo Top, we're always looking for ways to create new frozen treats that dessert-lovers will love. We heard from our fans that they craved more frozen fruit offerings, but they didn't want the high sugar content of the fruit sorbets on shelves today. Following the release of Fruit Pops last year, our Fruit Sorbets allow fans to treat themselves to a refreshing, delicious dessert they can feel good about eating," said Pete Gargula, Halo Top Brand Manager.

Each pint is made from real fruit and fruit juice, delighting tastebuds with bright bursts of flavor, perfect for enjoying straight out of the pint or incorporating into a recipe for an extra punch of fruity fun.

The three new Fruit Sorbet Flavors include:

Raspberry : Made from the fruit and juice of real raspberries for the perfect balance of sweet tart taste. Calories/pint: 280 (Made with 58% less sugar than other leading fruit sorbets)

Mango : Made from the fruit and juice of real mangos for a tropical, refreshing flavor. Calories/pint: 310 (Made with 56% less sugar than other leading fruit sorbets)

Strawberry: Made from the fruit and juice of real strawberries for a classic, bright treat with each spoonful. Calories/pint: 260 (Made with 54% less sugar than other leading fruit sorbets)

"We're thrilled to offer our first fruit-based sorbets for fans who are craving more than just a pop-full of fruity dessert. Whether you're living a plant-based lifestyle or you're simply a fan of fruit-filled desserts, Fruit Sorbets are a dessert that everyone can enjoy," said Gargula.

Halo Top Fruit Sorbets can be found in the freezer section and retail for $4.79 per pint. Halo Top Fruit Sorbets are the latest offering from the better-for-you dessert maker that offers a wide array of frozen treats you can feel good about eating including fruit, dairy, dairy-free and keto friendly options. To taste the entire Fruit Sorbet line, head over to the freezer section of grocery retailers nationwide beginning in May 2022 or visit the "Where to Buy" tab on www.halotop.com to locate a product near you. To learn more about Halo Top, visit www.halotop.com or Facebook , Instagram or Twitter .

About Halo Top

Halo Top was founded in 2011 on delivering premium desserts people can feel good about eating. Named in Nielsen's 2018 Top 25 Breakthrough Innovation Awards for the U.S. market, Halo Top has disrupted the frozen category and influenced the growth of the industry, leading to an acquisition by Wells Enterprises in September 2019. Halo Top is available nationwide in the freezer aisle. For more information, please visit www.halotop.com or follow Halo Top® on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

About Wells Enterprises

Wells Enterprises, Inc. is the largest privately held, family-owned ice cream manufacturer in the United States. Founded in 1913 by Fred H. Wells, the company is still proudly owned by the Wells family today.

Wells produces more than 200 million gallons of ice cream per year and distributes products in all 50 states. Wells manufactures its signature brand Blue Bunny®, lower-calorie Halo Top®, the iconic Bomb Pop®, and Blue Ribbon Classics®.

Wells employs more than 4,000 ice cream aficionados across the country. The company is headquartered in Iowa and operates two manufacturing plants in Le Mars, Iowa, a manufacturing plant in Dunkirk, New York, and a manufacturing facility in Henderson, Nevada. As the world's largest manufacturer of ice cream in one location, Wells has made Le Mars the "Ice Cream Capital of the World."

