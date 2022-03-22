Hankook Tire's 2022 Great Catch Rebate Offers Consumers Savings on Premium Products

Hankook Tire's Great Catch Rebate to offer savings up to $80 on all-weather products

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global tire maker Hankook Tire announces its Spring rebate promotion of 2022, the Great Catch Rebate, running now through May 1st. Included in the promotion is the new ultra-high-performance product released today, the Ventus S1 AS.

This offer is designed to promote Hankook's premium Passenger and Light Truck/SUV lines with up to a $80 prepaid MasterCard with the purchase of four (4) tires from select lines.

Qualifying patterns included in the Great Catch Rebate are:

Rebate Amount / Products Product Description $80 Ventus S1 AS (H125) *NEW* Year-round sports performance all conditions $80 Ventus S1 Noble² (H452) Balanced ultra-high performance all-season $60 Ventus V12 evo² (K120) Ultra-high performance summer $60 Dynapro HP2 (RA33) All-season highway performance for SUV/LT $60 Kinergy 4S² (H750) Performance passenger and CUV all-weather

About Hankook Tire America Corp.

Hankook Tire America Corp. is a growing leader in the U.S. tire market, leveraging investments in technology, manufacturing and marketing to deliver high-quality, reliable products that are safer for consumers and the environment. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, Hankook America markets and distributes a complete line of high-performance and ultra-high-performance passenger tires, light truck and SUV tires as well as medium truck and bus tires in the United States. Hankook Tire America is a subsidiary of Hankook Tire Co., Ltd., a Forbes Global 2000 company headquartered in Seoul, Korea.

