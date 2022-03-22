IZZIEs JAWN CELEBRATES NATIONAL CHEESESTEAK DAY - MARCH 24TH - WITH A DELICIOUS OFFER

LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IZZIEs JAWN, part of the RH Brands Restaurant Group, is celebrating National Cheesesteak Day on Thursday, March 24th by giving away a FREE cheesesteak from 1:00pm – 8:00pm to the first 300 guests to visit their location at Sunnyside Eats Food Hall, 40-05 Skillman Avenue, Long Island City. For guests who cannot make it in person to receive a free cheesesteak, they can place an order on the new website, izziesjawn.com, Thursday, March 24th to receive 50% off a full cheesesteak.

IZZIEs JAWN has partnered with Foodie Card who will be onsite handing out free cards to guests allowing them to receive 10% off future orders at IZZIEs and at thousands of other restaurants. Each Foodie Card given also helps to feed those in need through City Harvest.

IZZIEs recently launched a new website that enables their guests to quickly and easily order directly from the website. As part of the virtual kitchen concept, RH Brands is the umbrella company for five restaurants that includes IZZIEs JAWN, Dave's Wing Shop, Carlitos Philly Steaks Subs, Little Meatball NYC and Mr. Dee's Burgers, to be launched in the near future. RH Brands is working with Dallas-based marketing firm, The Time Group, to launch all their brands utilizing email marketing and social media. Co-Owners Isabella and David Rivera are offering New Yorkers delicious, made-from-scratch recipes in a convenient delivery and pickup format by partnering with delivery companies Uber Eats, DoorDash and GrubHub.

"We felt National Cheesesteak Day was the perfect time to launch our new website while inviting the community to come out and enjoy a free cheesesteak. Partnering with Foodie Card also allows us to not only help feed those in need but also offer our guests a way to save every time they order food," commented Isabella Rivera. "Cheesesteak connoisseurs definitely know what they like in a cheesesteak. At IZZIEs JAWN we pay special attention to the best cuts of meat, the freshest bread and of course the perfect cheese topping."

In the highly competitive, male dominated cheesesteak business, IZZIEs JAWN is being noticed not only for their authentic cheesesteaks but also for being one of the few, women-owned cheesesteak restaurants.

Follow IZZIEs JAWN Facebook or Instagram or learn more at their new website, izziesjawn.com.

MEDIA INVITE

Media Contact:

Margaret McKoin, The Time Group

margaret@thetimegroup.net

Telephone: 817-403-0866

View original content:

SOURCE RH Brands