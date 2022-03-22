Leviton Lighting Brand Viscor Launches Disinfection Lighting for Surgical Suites

New Certolux MSU-DFX luminaire featuring 365DisInFx™ UVA Technology helps disinfect occupied operating rooms



MELVILLE, N.Y., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leviton Lighting brand Viscor announced today they are launching a new Certolux MSU-DFX luminaire featuring 365DisInFx™ UVA technology designed to promote cleaner surgical suites. This is the first luminaire Viscor's Certolux brand has released featuring 365DisInFx UVA Technology since Leviton Lighting brands announced they were licensing the technology for incorporation into their portfolio in 2020.



"Our new MSU-DFX luminaire provides an innovative and highly effective UVA technology intended for operating rooms that can help reduce bacteria, which is the most common source of surgical site infections," said Tim Stevens, director of product management, Certolux. "This unique technology combined within Certolux's best-in-class surgical luminaire, provides superior illumination, disinfection, and simplicity."



The new surgical luminaire with DFX technology has the added benefit of 365nm UVA light. This technology provides a controlled amount of UVA light to reduce the bacteria on surfaces within surgical suites. The use of this low-energy invisible light near the visible spectrum is suitable for 24-hour human exposure yet dramatically reduces bacteria.

"Viscor is thrilled to offer its first disinfection luminaire under the Certolux brand," said Pierre Legare, executive vice president, sales and marketing, Viscor. "The addition of Certolux's MSU-DFX luminaire is in alignment with our strategy to offer the most comprehensive healthcare lighting portfolio in the market."

To learn more about Viscor's MSU-DFX troffer with 365DisInFx™ UVA technology, please visit: https://www.viscor.com/en/products/365-disinfection-lighting.

About Leviton Lighting + Controls

Leviton Lighting & Controls brings innovative lighting solutions to life in commercial, healthcare, industrial, and residential buildings with an extensive lighting and controls offering designed towards enhancing people's lives. With a collection of five of the most well-respected lighting brands on the market bolstered by a commitment to continuously improving the controls and technology that power them, Leviton Lighting & Controls exceeds customers' expectations every day. Leviton is a single-source partner of highly innovative and energy-efficient products, backed by unsurpassed customer service and support. For more information, visit https://www.leviton.com/en/solutions/commercial-lighting-and-controls.

About Leviton

Leviton is the smart choice, delivering the most comprehensive range of solutions to meet the needs of today's residential, commercial and industrial customers in more than 90 countries across the globe. From simple switches and receptacles to networking systems and smart home automation, Leviton exceeds market needs by delivering innovative products to create sustainable, intelligent environments through its electrical wiring devices, network and data center connectivity solutions, LED lighting and lighting energy management systems, and security and automation applications. For Leviton, it is clear the FUTURE IS ON. For more information, visit www.leviton.com, www.facebook.com/leviton, www.twitter.com/leviton or www.youtube.com/Levitonmfg.

