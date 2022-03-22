Lightview Capital Welcomes Tony Abena as Operating Partner

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightview Capital ("Lightview"), a West Palm Beach-based private equity firm, today announced the addition of Tony Abena as Operating Partner. Mr. Abena's primary focus will be working with portfolio company CEOs and leadership teams to help them achieve their strategic objectives and performance goals. Mr. Abena brings more than 25 years of leadership, operating and investing experience within managed and technology-enabled services, information services/analytics and software/SaaS growth businesses to Lightview with specific expertise in growth/customer strategy, talent development, product/platform management, and acquisition integrations.

Prior to joining Lightview, Mr. Abena held numerous senior roles within leading mid-sized and larger enterprises, as well as investing teams. Mr. Abena recently served as CEO of Insite Software, an e-commerce SaaS platform serving the world's leading B2B distributors and manufacturers. Prior to Insite, Mr. Abena was President of the Global Legal division of Thomson Reuters, a leader in the information services and industry-based workflow SaaS platform industries. He also has been on the founding teams of two investment vehicles, one for Deloitte's venture accelerator for alternative technology/data businesses, and Seven Peaks Ventures, the largest early-stage venture capital firm based in Oregon.

"Lightview has an outstanding track record and reputation for working side-by-side with their portfolio CEOs and businesses to meet and exceed their goals, and I am thrilled to partner with their team," said Tony Abena.

"Tony's experience evaluating, investing, acquiring, operating, and integrating a variety of businesses across different stages, business models and industries will be a significant asset to our portfolio companies. We value our network of industry executives and advisors who assess opportunities alongside of the Lightview team and formalizing long-standing relationships with talented Operating Partners like Tony is key to facilitating our founders and CEOs execute on their value creation strategies," said Richard Erickson, Managing Director.

About Lightview Capital

Lightview Capital is a lower middle market private equity firm collaboratively building market leading platforms through organic growth and strategic M&A across Business Services, Software and Tech-Enabled Services. For over 10 years, Lightview has collaboratively worked with founders and management teams to accelerate revenue growth, improve operations, and acquire strategic assets for the companies in their investment portfolio. For more information about our firm please visit: http://www.lightviewcapital.com.

If you would like more information about this release, please call Christina Rahhal at 561-858-1500, or email crahhal@lightviewcapital.com.

