My Digital Money to Drop Graphic Novel NFTs at Bitcoin 2022

The CryptoIRA platform is offering Aswang Asian Mythology NFTs and $50 at the Miami conference in April

LOS ANGELES, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cryptocurrency trading company My Digital Money (MDM) has announced an exclusive NFT drop of Aswang , the first graphic novel NFT centered on Asian mythological creatures, at Bitcoin 2022. This announcement is coupled with waived setup fees and $50 cash for all new accounts opened and funded with $1000 during the Bitcoin Conference in Miami this April.

MDM will offer new customers hundreds of original and exclusive NFTs, valued at 0.5 Ethereum each. The digital art was created by MDM Marketing Manager Fairlane Raymundo and inspired by Asian mythology characters who appear in her NFT-based metacomic Aswang.

"We're excited to connect with fellow crypto enthusiasts and be able to support the launch of the first graphic novel in NFT", says MDM President Guy Gotslak. "It's the first metacomic centered in Asian Mythology. The worth will appreciate over time, and this will add value to our customers' investment portfolios. We've helped thousands of people get started in crypto by teaching them how to invest wisely, and the conference will only widen our community."

"Other comic book series have been modernized into mainstream films and TV shows and are now worth millions," says Raymundo. "With this metacomic's strong narrative and focus on AAPI culture, mythology, and art, it has the potential to bring huge returns on an NFT investment."

MDM will be represented at Booth #1209 at the Bitcoin 2022 Miami Beach conference on April 6-9, projected to be the largest Bitcoin event in history. Conference attendees should stop by to grab free swag items and scan the QR code to redeem their reward.

My Digital Money (MDM) enables investors to trade cash for cryptocurrency or convert their existing retirement accounts into Crypto IRAs. The Los Angeles-based company provides new investors with a free Crypto Guide and "play money" accounts for practice trading, along with educational blog posts and informative newsletters. Learn more at www.mydigitalmoney.com

Aswang is the world's first NFT graphic novel series based on Asian mythology. Created by LA-based artist Fairlane Raymundo, the series features Asian monsters who are terrible at being monsters. They were disowned by their elite clans. Hungry, homeless, and desperate, they enroll in a school for superheroes. This is where their adventure begins. Check the collection here .

