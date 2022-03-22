Next Glass Announces Untappd Charlotte Beer Festival

Beer Fest returns to Charlotte with more than 100 participating breweries, featuring Resident Culture, Legion Brewing, Other Half and more

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Untappd, part of the Next Glass family of brands, is excited to announce the world's largest social networking platform for craft beer enthusiasts is heading back to Charlotte for the Untappd Charlotte Beer Festival! Untappd will host this in-person festival on Saturday June 18th, 2022, at the American Legion Memorial Stadium just outside of Uptown Charlotte. Festival attendees will enjoy live music along with unlimited samples of great beers from some of Untappd's highest rated breweries.

"Untappd is thrilled to bring this event back to Charlotte," said Talia Spera, Vice President of Festivals and Events. "After the pandemic caused us to cancel our planned events in Charlotte over the last two years, we have been waiting in anticipation to produce a first-class craft beer experience for our hometown."

Spera, who joined Next Glass in 2019 from MGM Resorts International, has over a decade of experience in live entertainment and events producing large scale concerts for the likes of Aerosmith, Cher and Dropkick Murphys, as well as festivals such as, Virginia Pride Festival. She has built a team of world-class live event professionals who bring deep experience to Untappd events production, including Kathryn Porter Drapeau, Manager, Event Operations, who brings over 20 years in the craft beer industry. Porter Drapeau previously spent 19 years managing events at the Brewers Association, where she was essential to the success of the Great American Beer Festival, the largest beer festival in the United States by attendance.

"After our first event in Charlotte in 2019, it was clear we needed to bring live events expertise in-house rather than rely on a third-party event production company. Talia joined our team in December 2019 from MGM and has assembled an events team and fest crew with several decades of experience in staging beer festivals," said Trace Smith, CEO of Next Glass. "Under her leadership, our team produced an incredibly well run and successful event last October at Petco Park and we're confident in the team's ability to produce a similarly successful event at Memorial Stadium."

The festival will feature two sessions on June 18th, beginning at 12:00 pm and again at 6:30 pm, and will feature more than 100 breweries pouring over 350 beers, including local favorites Resident Culture Brewing Co., Salud, High Branch Brewing, Legion Brewing, The Olde Mecklenburg Brewery, Lenny Boy Brewing Co., and Incendiary Brewing Company.

Out of state brewers include Other Half Brewing Company (NY), Great Notion Brewing (OR), Mountains Walking Brewery (MT), Vitamin Sea Brewing (MA) and many more.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 25th 9am EST, with early bird pricing starting at $50 while supplies last. VIP ticket holders get access one hour earlier. Proceeds will benefit Ales for ALS , a fundraising program where breweries craft great beers from a custom hop blend and donate the proceeds to ALS research.

Visit festivals.untappd.com to see the current list of participating breweries and for complete ticket information.

The Untappd Charlotte Beer Festival will take place rain or shine! In the event of inclement weather, the festival will move inside to the Grady Cole Center, inside the same building complex.

About Next Glass

Founded in 2013, Next Glass provides software, experiences, services, and commerce solutions that connect enthusiasts, retailers, and producers in the beverage alcohol industry. Its award-winning Untappd mobile application and BeerAdvocate website are used by millions of beer enthusiasts around the world and its menu publishing software tool, Untappd for Business, enables venues to streamline publication and promotion of their beer, wine, cocktail, and food menus. In late-2019 the Company added its Live! division to produce world-class festivals and events and in 2020, Next Glass welcomed Hop Culture and Oznr to the family, offering lifestyle engagement and producer-to-consumer commerce opportunities to the industry. In July of this year, Next Glass added Ollie Order, a Vancouver, Canada-based software platform designed to enable beverage producers and wholesalers to manage orders, inventory, invoicing, payments, government reporting, and fulfillment. Next Glass maintains offices in Charlotte, NC; Wilmington, NC; Enschede, The Netherlands; and Vancouver, Canada. For more information, please visit: www.NextGlass.co.

About the ALS Therapy Development Institute

The ALS Therapy Development Institute (ALS TDI) and its researchers discover and develop potential treatments for ALS. ALS TDI is the world's most comprehensive drug discovery lab focused solely on ALS. Led by drug development experts and people with ALS, ALS TDI understands the urgent need to slow and stop this disease. ALS TDI has more than 30 full-time, industry trained, drug development experts on staff. ALS TDI is internationally recognized as a leader in preclinical and translational ALS research, and partners with pharmaceutical and biotech companies around the world. Rated a four-star nonprofit on Charity Navigator, ALS TDI spends 87 cents of every dollar raised directly in the lab, finding effective treatments and cures for ALS.

