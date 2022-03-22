Northcentral University Earns National Accreditation of School of Education Programs

SAN DIEGO, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association for Advancing Quality in Educator Preparation (AAQEP) has awarded full seven-year accreditation to the educator preparation programs at Northcentral University (NCU).

NCU is known for high-quality self-assessment to improve programs for education students.

After reviewing the evidence collected through a process of self-study and peer review, the AAQEP Accreditation Commission issued the decision at its February 11 meeting, sharing that NCU met all four AAQEP standards for accreditation. Graduates of NCU's AAQEP-accredited programs are, in the words of the committee, "prepared to work effectively as professional educators who are able to adapt to different contexts and to grow professionally."

The committee also applauded NCU's self-assessment techniques, sharing that the university "maintains program quality by analyzing evidence of its own effectiveness and making revisions to benefit candidates... Close collaboration and communication across full- and part-time faculty facilitates ongoing program improvement and strong support for the geographically dispersed student body."

"Congratulations to Northcentral University and to all of the faculty, staff and stakeholders who have achieved their goal of national accreditation by AAQEP," said AAQEP President and CEO Mark LaCelle-Peterson. "Their attentiveness to ongoing data analysis and program improvement allows them to support candidates regardless of their location or position."

The NCU programs receiving accreditation are:

Doctor of Education (EdD)

11 specializations

Doctor of Education – Education Leadership (EdD-EDL)

Doctor of Philosophy in Education (PhD)

10 specializations

Doctor of Philosophy in Educational Leadership (PhD-EDL)

Education Specialist (EdS)

11 specializations

Education Specialist in Educational Leadership (EdS-EDL)

Master of Education (MEd)

11 specializations

Master of Education in Educational Leadership (MEd-EDL)

Master of Arts in Teaching (MAT)

5 specializations

About Northcentral University

Founded in 1996, Northcentral University is a regionally accredited, nonprofit, online and graduate-focused university serving professionals globally. Over 11,000 adult students are enrolled in bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs at NCU, including business, education, health sciences, law, marriage and family therapy, psychology, and technology.

Northcentral University is a nonprofit affiliate of the private, nonprofit National University System. It is regionally accredited by WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC). For more information, visit ncu.edu or call 866.776.0331.

About AAQEP

Founded in 2017, AAQEP is a membership association and quality assurance agency that provides accreditation services and formative support to all types of educator preparation providers. The organization promotes excellent, effective, and innovative educator preparation that is committed to evidence-based improvement in a collaborative professional environment. AAQEP currently has members in 29 states and territories, with over 170 educator preparation providers participating in the accreditation system. AAQEP is nationally recognized by the Council for Higher Education Accreditation. Visit aaqep.org for more information.

