Paier College Approved to Offer Master's Degrees for First Time

Addition of master's programs prepares students for professional careers in the evolving fields of design and marketing communications

BRIDGEPORT, Conn., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Paier College today announced it has been approved to offer master's degrees for the first time in its history. The Connecticut Office of Higher Education approved the addition of two master's level programs in Global Media & Communication Studies and Design Management to the college's offerings. Paier has also received permission to offer these new degrees from its accreditor. Students will be able to enroll in these programs immediately, and classes are scheduled to commence this year.

(PRNewsfoto/Paier College) (PRNewswire)

"The addition of master's degrees to our academic programs is a logical next step in helping our students pursue successful careers in high-demand fields like communication and design," said Joseph M. Bierbaum, president of Paier College. "Through a comprehensive curriculum taught by faculty members with decades of real-world experience, our students graduate with the tools and capabilities they need to become accomplished and effective communicators and designers. We plan to add more graduate degree programs in the future across our departments."

Paier College's Global Media & Communication Studies Department prepares students to become skilled and effective media practitioners through coursework in digital media and foundational techniques. The program includes course work covering media law, international journalism, political communication, intercultural communication, and advertising & public relations, among others.

Within the Design Management Department, Paier's faculty help students to connect the worlds of design and business via the study and application of Design Thinking. The program is focused on building the professional management capacity of individuals in design, marketing, service delivery, or business who want to lead in project management of communications, products, and services.

In January 2022, Paier announced it is approved to offer programs in Web Application Design and Mobile Application Design. In the Fall of 2021, Paier also began offering bachelor's degrees in industrial design, digital marketing, mass communications, and marketing. All Paier degree programs provide intensive study in core curriculum combined with hands-on, real-world skills training taught by faculty who are practicing professionals in the fields in which they teach.

Paier College has experienced steady growth over the past three years during a time when many colleges have struggled to attract students. Enrollment grew more than 250% from 2019 to 2021. This growth was stimulated by the opportunity to move the Paier College campus to Bridgeport prior to the beginning of the Fall 2021 semester. Paier's new campus sits on Long Island Sound and includes a 1,000-seat performing arts theater, a permanent art gallery, performance and event spaces, and a dormitory.

For more information about master's degree programs at Paier college, please visit: https://www.paier.edu/masters/

About Paier College

Founded in 1946, Paier College engages and inspires students by fostering intellectual curiosity and innovation through a curriculum that promotes critical thinking, civic responsibility, and collaboration. Paier College educates students in disciplines including illustration, graphic design, interior design, and photography in a personalized manner that prepares them for careers that meet the evolving needs of society. Paier College alumni have gone on to establish award-winning marketing agencies, illustrate children's books, and create internationally recognized logos, among other achievements. For more information, visit www.paier.edu.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Paier College