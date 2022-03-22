Parallel Announces Opening of Surterra Wellness Dispensary, the First Medicinal Cannabis Dispensary in Crestview, FL Providing Medicinal Marijuana Consultations and Product

CRESTVIEW, Fla., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Parallel, one of the largest privately-held multi-state medical marijuana operators in the U.S., announces the opening of a new Surterra Wellness (Surterra) medical cannabis dispensary in Crestview, Florida, the first dispensary welcomed by the City. A grand opening celebration is planned for Thursday, March 31, 2022. Located at 2573 S. Ferdon Boulevard, the Surterra medicinal cannabis dispensary is easily accessible from nearby Interstate 10.

"We are thrilled to be expanding in the Florida medicinal market with the opening of the Crestview medical cannabis dispensary. This marks Surterra's first new store opening in two years, with more opening in 2022. It's our mission to continue bringing the highest-quality cannabis products to patients across Florida," said Parallel CEO James Whitcomb.

The 2,500 square foot dispensary will offer patients a wide variety of products, including those sold under the Surterra Wellness, Coral Reefer (collaboration with Jimmy Buffett), Float, and Heights brands. The array of available products are all developed to enhance a patient's well-being in the form factor that works best for them: flower, vaporizers, tincture oils, topical patches, edibles, and lotions. Surterra Wellness products are all produced from plants grown here in Florida in state-of-the-art cultivation facilities. No harmful chemicals or ingredients are used in the growing process.

"As the first medical cannabis dispensary to operate in Crestview, we are honored to bring cannabis wellness to patients in the City and surrounding communities, and provide the same trusted guidance and quality products that Surterra is known for throughout the state of Florida," said President of Surterra Wellness Karim Bouaziz. "In addition to serving the Crestview community, we want to expand access to the dense veteran population who live in, and in close proximity to, Crestview, as well as serve the diverse population of students attending colleges in the vicinity."

In celebration of the store's grand opening, customers will enjoy 42.0% off all items (excludes accessories) as well as double Loyalty Points for the entire day of the grand opening. Loyalty Rewards enable shoppers to save more when they spend, with 1 point awarded for every $1 spent and at 500 points members receive a 10% discount, which can be stacked for more savings. The first 100 customers will also receive a Surterra branded hat in celebration.

The Okaloosa county location is currently open. Days of operation and hours are Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Patients who are registered in the state of Florida with a medical marijuana card can are welcome to purchase. All other visitors are welcome to seek consultations.

ABOUT SURTERRA WELLNESS

Surterra Wellness, a retail brand of Parallel, is a vertically integrated cannabis company that operates 40 Medical Marijuana Treatment Centers in the state of Florida, with more planned to open in 2022. Its diverse portfolio of branded medical marijuana products enhance a patient's well-being, and are produced with plants grown in Surterra Wellness' state of the art cultivation facility, where no harmful chemicals or ingredients are used in the growing process. Surterra Wellness' brand intent is to deliver a trusted, consistent, and seamless way for patients to connect and learn, and for patients to have access to the highest-quality medical marijuana products in the state of Florida. The ethos of Surterra Wellness is based on Parallel's commitment to compliance, quality, innovation, and to be a great employer and local community partner, as well as its actions to improve diversity, inclusivity, and economic empowerment in the cannabis industry. To learn more about Surterra Wellness visit, https://www.surterra.com/ or on Facebook and Instagram.

ABOUT PARALLEL

Parallel is one of the largest privately-held, vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis companies in the United States with a mission to pioneer well-being and improve the quality of life through cannabinoids. Parallel has ongoing operations in five medical and adult-use markets under the retail brands of Surterra Wellness in Florida; goodblend in Texas and in Pennsylvania; New England Treatment Access (NETA) in Massachusetts, and a joint venture with Cookies retail brand in Nevada. It will add a sixth market upon the pending regulatory approval of the planned acquisition of six Windy City Cannabis licenses in Illinois. Parallel has a diverse portfolio of high quality, proprietary and licensed consumer brands and products including Surterra Wellness, Coral Reefer (collaboration with Jimmy Buffett), Float and Heights offered through its retail wholesale business. Parallel operates approximately 50 locations nationwide, including 44 retail stores, and cultivation and manufacturing sites. Through its wholly-owned Parallel Biosciences subsidiary, it conducts advanced cannabis science and R&D for new product development in its facilities in Massachusetts, Florida, Texas and a facility in Budapest, Hungary through an exclusive license and partnership. Parallel follows rigorous operations and business practices to ensure the quality, safety, consistency, and efficacy of its products and is building its business by following strong values and putting the well-being of its customers and employees first. Find more information at www.liveparallel.com, or on Instagram and LinkedIn.

