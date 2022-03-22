Purple Appoints Jeff Hutchings as Chief Innovation Officer

Dedicated to helping consumers get better sleep, Purple invests in senior leadership with eyes on future growth and expansion

LEHI, Utah, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Purple Innovation, Inc (NASDAQ: PRPL) ("Purple" or the "Company"), a leader in comfort innovation and the creator of the renowned "World's First No Pressure® Mattress, with its proprietary GelFlex™ Grid," today announced the appointment of Jeff Hutchings as its first ever Chief Innovation Officer at its Lehi, UT headquarters, effective May 1, 2022. Hutchings will oversee strategy and operations of the company's product solutions, playing a leading role in supporting Purple's future growth plans and innovation acceleration.

Jeff Hutchings, Purple Chief Innovation Officer (PRNewswire)

"I am thrilled to announce that Jeff Hutchings will be joining Purple as our Chief Innovation Officer, bringing his deep experience in leading product strategy and development across different channels to spearhead Purple's innovation journey," said Rob DeMartini, Purple's Chief Executive Officer. "I am confident that Jeff will strengthen our team at Purple and help lead us with innovative new products to help drive growth."

Hutchings brings more than a decade of experience in strategic business leadership in innovation, R&D, new product introduction (NPI), and quality assurance. Previously the Chief Product Officer at Skullcandy Inc., which markets headphones, hands-free devices, and other products, Jeff transformed the nature of the brand into a leading accessible technology company.

Hutchings will report directly to Rob DeMartini, who was officially appointed Chief Executive Officer in March 2022. Purple continues to grow its executive team of creative, solutions-driven strategists to help create positive change within the industry and will lean on Hutchings' guidance to push the company's innovation solutions forward.

"Joining Purple presents a unique opportunity to create meaningful impact within the health and wellness industry, helping improve lives and reinventing comfort for consumers," said Hutchings. "I look forward to continuing to transform the category and drive the company's growth through innovative comfort solutions and technology for many years to come."

Prior to his role at Skullcandy Inc., where he served as both Chief Product Officer and Vice President of Product, Hutchings held various roles at HARMAN International, a global leader in connected car technology and lifestyle audio innovations. He plans to bring his 20+ years of experience leading corporate technology, engineering management, strategy, and innovative operations to Purple in the coming months. Jeff holds a BS in Computer Engineering, Electrical Engineering, ASIC/FPGA design, Computer Science, and Software Development from University of Utah.

About Purple

Purple is a digitally native vertical brand with a mission to help improve lives through innovative comfort solutions. We design and manufacture a variety of innovative, premium comfort products, including mattresses, pillows, bedding, frames, and more. Our products are the result of over 30 years of innovation and investment in proprietary and patented comfort technologies and the development of our own manufacturing processes. Our proprietary technology, the GelFlex Grid, is the foundation of many of our comfort products and provides a range of benefits that differentiate our offerings from other competitors' products. We market and sell our products through our direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional retail partners, third-party online retailers, and our owned retail showrooms. Visit Purple online at purple.com and "like" Purple on Facebook and "follow" on Instagram.

Media Contact:

Gina Balistreri

Senior Public Relations Manager

gina.b@purple.com

414-213-4460

Purple (PRNewsfoto/Purple Innovation, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Purple Innovation, Inc.