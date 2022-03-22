Resolution on notice of Annual General Meeting of Vitrolife AB (publ)

Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors has resolved that the Annual General Meeting of Vitrolife AB (publ) will take place on Wednesday 27 April 2022 at 4.00 pm.

The Notice will be published no later than 30 March 2022.

Gothenburg, 22 March 2022VITROLIFE AB (publ)The Board of Directors

Contact:

Jón Sigurdsson, Chairman of the Board, email: jsigurdsson@ossur.com

Patrik Tolf, CFO, +46 (0) 31 766 90 21, email: ptolf@vitrolife.com

This is a translation of the Swedish version of the press release. When in doubt, the Swedish wording prevails.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/vitrolife-ab--publ-/r/resolution-on-notice-of-annual-general-meeting-of-vitrolife-ab--publ-,c3529952

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1031/3529952/1552031.pdf

Resolution on notice of Annual General Meeting of Vitrolife AB (publ)

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/resolution-on-notice-of-annual-general-meeting-of-vitrolife-ab-publ-301507829.html

SOURCE Vitrolife AB (publ)

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.