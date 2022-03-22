Santéch Named a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape for U.S. Provider Data Management

PRINCETON, N.J., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Santéch has been positioned as a Major Player in IDC MarketScape: U.S. Provider Data Management 2022 Vendor Assessment (doc #US48815718, Feb 2022). The IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework by which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of vendors can be meaningfully compared.

Founded and managed by healthcare specialists, Santéch offers innovative solutions to payers, practices and health systems to transform their provider and network management capabilities. Built for scalability and high performance, our enterprise-caliber solutions are designed to meet the needs of small, midsize and large organizations. Santéch is a Delaware Corporation headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey. Visit us at www.mySantech.com (PRNewsfoto/Santech) (PRNewswire)

Santéch's platforms (I-Network, I-Enroll and I-Network Productivity Suite) are disrupting the Provider Data Management space for payers and providers by combining key provider management functions with a set of automations, integrations, and data-cleansing algorithms to build truly agile provider network management for all stakeholders. Built for scalability and high performance, Santech's enterprise-calibre solutions are designed to help payer organizations manage and expand their provider network in an easier, cost-effective, and compliant manner. Payers leverage the I-Network Enterprise Platform as a single source of truth to seamlessly manage all aspects of their provider network — from network strategy to operations including onboarding, credentialing, contracting, and updating provider directories.

Provider groups and hospitals rely on I-Enroll as an enterprise system of record to manage their providers' credentials, documents and payer participations.

I-Network's plug-in; Productivity Suite automates outreach to providers for network recruitment, provider re-credentialing, and directory attestation. By leveraging provider identification and routing algorithms residing at I-Net Xchange, it establishes a unique identity and relationship of provider and seamlessly relays data between the platforms — I-Network and I-Enroll.

"Prospects and analysts consistently rank I-Network and I-Enroll as best suited solutions due to their strategies, functional breadth, user experience and technical architectures. We will continue to innovate and transform this space to reduce cost and friction in provider management and network growth," said Neeraj K. Sharma, Chief Operating Officer for Santéch. "We appreciate IDC MarketScape for its diligent efforts and look forward to collaborating with other industry players to allow seamless payer and provider alignment."

*About IDC MarketScape:

About IDC MarketScape: IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About Santéch

