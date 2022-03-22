Shufersal Group reports today on financial results for 2021 and the fourth quarter of this year

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shufersal (TASE: SAE), Israel's leading retailer, announced today financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021.

Group's revenue in 2021 was ~ NIS 14.8 billion compared to ~ NIS 15.2 billion in 2020, representing a decrease of ~ 3.1%, mainly due to the weakening of the impact of the COVID crisis in the food retail sector and the economic rebound as a result of the improved health situation.

Group's revenue in the fourth quarter of 2021 was NIS 3.6 billion , down 6.7% compared to the corresponding quarter, which was a record quarter in 2020. The decline was mainly due to the food retail sector, which was affected by the easing of the COVID crisis and the economic rebound.

Sales in the same industries (food retail: retail and online) decreased by 5.6% in 2021 and by 9.5% in the fourth quarter compared to the corresponding periods in 2020. The decline is mainly due to the weakening of the impact of the COVID crisis in the food retail sector and the economic rebound as the company estimated.

Gross profit in 2021 was NIS 4.021 million , accounting for ~ 27.2% of total revenue, compared to ~ NIS 4.043 million last year, accounting for ~ 26.5% of total revenue. The increase in gross profit is mainly due to the improvement in the terms of trade and changes in the income structure.

In the fourth quarter, gross profit was NIS 974 million compared to NIS 1,047 million in 2020, representing ~ 27.0% of total revenue, which is similar to the gross profit of total revenue in the fourth quarter of last year.

Operating profit in 2021 was ~ NIS 726 million , about 4.9% of total revenue, compared to ~ NIS 718 million , about 4.7% of revenue in 2020.

Operating profit in the fourth quarter of 2021 was about NIS 159 million , representing ~ 4.4% of revenue turnover, compared to about NIS 202 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, representing ~ 5.2% of revenue turnover.

Operating profit after other income in 2021 was ~ NIS 779 million , which is ~ 5.3% of revenue, compared to ~ NIS 745 million , which is ~ 4.9% of revenue in 2020.

Net profit in 2021 increased by about 2% to about NIS 393 million , which is about 2.7% of revenue, compared to about NIS 387 million , which is about 2.5% of revenue in 2020.

Net income in the fourth quarter of 2021 was NIS 100 million , down 17% from the net income of NIS 120 million in the corresponding quarter of 2020. The decline is mainly due to an increase in finance costs and investment in PayBox operations.

EBITDA in 2021 was about NIS 1,559 million , which is ~ 10.6% of the company's total revenue, compared to about NIS 1,514 million in 2020, which is ~ 9.9% of the company's total revenue. The growth was mainly due to an increase in operating profit.

EBITDA in the fourth quarter of 2021 was ~ NIS 375 million , which is ~ 10.4% of the company's total revenue, compared to ~ NIS 411 million , which is ~ 10.6% of the company's revenue in the corresponding quarter of 2020.

Sales under private label in 2021 amounted to NIS 3.8 billion , which is ~ 26.6% of total food retail sales, compared to about NIS 3.9 billion , which is ~ 25.8% of the total retail food sales in 2020.

Shufersal Online's sales in 2021 amounted to NIS 2.8 billion and represent ~ 20.5% of total food retail sales compared to ~ 20.3% in 2020.

The Be chain of stores continues to significantly improve its results in 2021, with revenue of ~ NIS 966 million compared to ~ NIS 815 million in 2020, an increase of ~ 18.5%.

The Be chain revenue in the fourth quarter of 2021 was about NIS 256 million compared to ~ NIS 206 million in 2020, an increase of ~ 24.3%, mainly due to the opening of new branches, an increase in online activity, an increase in sales of similar stores and new Covid-19 testing activities.

Sales at the similar stores of the Be chain in 2021 increased by ~ 10.6% compared to 2020.

The Be network had an operating profit of NIS 9 million in 2021 compared to an operating loss of NIS 19 million in the previous year. The transition to profit was driven by increased revenue, operational efficiency and deepened operational synergies with the company.