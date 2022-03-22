Socket Mobile's CaptureSDK is Fully Compatible with iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4

NEWARK, Calif., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCKT), a leading provider of data capture and delivery solutions designed to enhance workplace productivity, is excited to announce that its CaptureSDK and entire line of barcode scanners and NFC reader/writers have been fully tested and have achieved full compatibility with iOS 15 and iPadOS 15. This also includes full compatibility with the latest version, iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4, that was released by Apple this past week.

iOS 15/iPadOS 15 compatibility across the entire Socket Mobile product line ensures that Apple iPhone and iPad users can maximize the utility of both their Socket Mobile device and their Bluetooth-paired Apple device. Socket ensures their devices stay up to date and compatible with the latest Apple updates, and even with the latest addition of iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4, Socket users can be assured that their tools will continue to adapt and perform.

"Socket Mobile customers can find new ways to leverage the power and versatility of our barcode scanners and NFC reader/writers with every iOS update. 15.4 has some particularly interesting new features, like support for verifiable health records in the wallet and tap to pay on iPhone. Our app developer partners can upgrade their apps whenever a new update is released, and our world-class developer support team is always ready to ensure their data capture solutions will continue to work seamlessly. Socket Mobile has a strong track record of maintaining OS compatibility. Combined with the quality of our products and support, this makes Socket Mobile's CaptureSDK, as well as our scanners and readers a great choice for Apple device users," said Dave Holmes, Chief Business Officer at Socket Mobile.

Socket Mobile's CaptureSDK provides our app partners with the most reliable and consistent data capture performance, enabling the application to maximize the efficiency of their solution and increase the overall productivity and happiness of their end users. Implementing CaptureSDK allows application providers to utilize any of Socket Mobile's family of data capture devices (barcode scanners or NFC reader/writers) interchangeably and select the right device for each customers' requirements.

iOS compatibility will always be a focus for Socket Mobile as Apple continues to roll out new updates for its customers. For more information regarding Socket's CaptureSDK and application integration, please visit https://www.socketmobile.com/capturesdk/integrate-step-by-step

