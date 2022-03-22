Strategic Venue Partners Expands Credit Facility with City National Bank, Sunflower Bank and Webster Bank

New financing follows SVP's recent hiring of former AT&T executive as well as newly completed projects with Parkview Healthcare System, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield and Resorts World Las Vegas

GREENWICH, Conn., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Strategic Venue Partners (SVP), the leading provider of in-building wireless connectivity-as-a-service, has expanded its credit facility led by TD Bank to now include the Bank of Hope, Sunflower Bank, Webster Bank and City National Bank. The expanded facility will help SVP make wireless connectivity solutions accessible to enterprise and venue customers across the U.S. with its unique wireless-connectivity-as-a-service model.

Since its inception, SVP has been disrupting the market for wireless infrastructure solutions, capitalizing on surging demand for wireless connectivity across North America. For many enterprises and venues, outfitting their buildings with wireless infrastructure involves exorbitant capital expenditures for solutions that can quickly become dated as technology advances. SVP holistically solves this problem by shouldering the up-front capital investments and delivering turnkey wireless infrastructure solutions as a service: affordable, customizable and future-proofed so its venue customers can always meet the technology demands of tomorrow.

"We appreciate the vote of confidence our new partners have given us through this expanded credit facility," says Justin Marron, CEO of SVP. "Demand for de-risked, managed wireless connectivity is only accelerating, and we look forward to leveraging this additional financial backing to support more enterprise and venue customers across the U.S."

SVP designs, builds, funds, owns, and operates distributed antenna systems, public safety systems, CBRS, WiFi, fiber, small cells and other similar in-building wireless systems for venue owners and operators in healthcare, hospitality, commercial real estate and education under fixed price, long-term managed service agreements. SVP has recently completed projects with leading healthcare, hospitality and retail venues across the U.S., including Parkview Healthcare System , Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield and Resorts World Las Vegas .

As a further testament to SVP's growing influence, the company recently announced the addition of Kevin Hetrick , former AT&T executive, as its new Chief Operating Officer. With a diverse background in engineering, designing and operating wireless infrastructure, Hetrick will play a key role in enhancing the SVP experience for its customers.

