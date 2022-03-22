Swisslog and Berkshire Grey Partner to Bring AI-Enabled Robotic Solutions to Global Warehouse Operations

The Partnership Provides Enterprises with E-Commerce, Distribution, and Store Automation Solutions to Increase Order Fulfillment and Maximize Existing Labor Productivity

BEDFORD, Mass. and NEWPORT NEWS, Va., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Berkshire Grey Inc , (Nasdaq: BGRY) a leader in AI-enabled robotic solutions and Swisslog , leading provider of future-ready, data-driven robotics solutions, today announced a partnership to provide robotic solutions to help grocery / e-grocery, e-commerce and retail customers meet the demands of today's connected consumers while managing widespread labor shortages. The partnership will initially focus on the American market.

Together, Swisslog and Berkshire Grey are providing, innovative, AI-enabled robotics solutions to global enterprises seeking to master the challenge of real time order fulfillment through automation. With this announcement, Swisslog will become part of Berkshire Grey's Partner Alliance program as a strategic Systems Integration Partner that provides customers with scalable robotic solutions developed to improve fulfillment throughput while driving down operational costs.

Swisslog has leading solutions in multiple flexible, scalable and modular automation technologies for major retail, e-grocery, e-commerce and consumer goods customers, with more than 2,000 integrated installations around the globe including Walmart, Target, H-E-B and Ahold Delhaize. The company offers a range of data-driven, solutions to fit fulfillment strategies.

As a recognized and trusted leader in advanced robotic fulfillment solutions, Berkshire Grey's solutions combine artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics to intelligently automate the most challenging warehouse operations including e-commerce fulfillment, retail replenishment, reverse logistics and package handling logistics.

"Swisslog is excited to partner with Berkshire Grey, one of the most forward-thinking companies in AI-enabled robotic automation. It is a continuation of our commitment to provide our customers with the innovative technology that best meets their needs and accomplishes their objectives," said Markus Schmidt, President of Swisslog Americas. "We view this as a first step in a fruitful relationship with Berkshire Grey. Together, we will continue to shape the future of data-driven, robotic solutions by providing the next generation of warehouse automation and creating reliable and unparalleled results for our distribution, e-grocery and e-commerce customers."

"Both Berkshire Grey and Swisslog have broad portfolios of complementary solutions and the same goal: providing automation that helps customers meet ongoing consumer demand for anything, anytime, anywhere order fulfillment," said Steve Johnson, President and COO at Berkshire Grey. "We're focused on leveraging Swisslog's experience working closely with customers to identify and implement automation technologies that meet business objectives alongside our advanced robotics solutions for joint customers – ultimately helping companies use automation to streamline their operations and maximize productivity."

Berkshire Grey's automated solutions are modular, flexible, and available via traditional and Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS) implementation models, allowing customers to accelerate adoption of game-changing automation technology without upfront capital expenditures.

Both companies will be exhibiting at MODEX 2022 (March 28-31) at World Congress Center in Atlanta. Visit Berkshire Grey at Booth # B4207. Visit Swisslog at Booth #B7661.

About Berkshire Grey

Berkshire Grey (Nasdaq: BGRY) helps customers radically change the essential way they do business by delivering game-changing technology that combines AI and robotics to automate fulfillment, supply chain, and logistics operations. Berkshire Grey solutions are a fundamental engine of change that transform pick, pack, move, store, organize, and sort operations to deliver competitive advantage for enterprises serving today's connected consumers. Berkshire Grey customers include Global 100 retailers and logistics service providers. More information is available at www.berkshiregrey.com .

Berkshire Grey and the Berkshire Grey logo are registered trademarks of Berkshire Grey. Other trademarks referenced are the property of their respective owners.

About Swisslog

Swisslog delivers data-driven & robotic solutions for your logistics automation alongside reliable, modular service concepts. Collaborating with forward-thinking companies, we are committed to setting new standards in warehouse automation to provide future-proof products and solutions. As part of the KUKA Group, our customers trust the competence of our passionate employees – more than 14,000 people working across the globe. www.swisslog.com , www.kuka.com

