Uber Canada and FLO join forces to accelerate shift to electric

QUEBEC CITY and TORONTO, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Uber Canada and FLO are teaming up to help increase EV adoption in Toronto, Montreal, and Vancouver. Uber Canada and FLO's partnership will make electric mobility more convenient and accessible for each network's users by offering drivers on the Uber platform discounts on FLO HomeTM charging stations and FLO members Uber Green discounts and sign-up incentives. Uber is the largest mobility platform in Canada and globally. FLO is Canada's leading electric vehicle (EV) charging network and provider of smart charging solutions.

"FLO's collaboration with a major ridesharing platform like Uber Canada is significant, as it brings together two major players in the transportation sector in Canada," said Chris Thorson, FLO's VP and Chief Marketing Officer, adding that this will "encourage drivers to switch from gas vehicles to electric ones, and reduce transportation's carbon footprint in Canada's biggest hubs."

FLO members in Toronto, Montreal, and Vancouver will receive a 50 percent discount, up to $10, on their first trip with Uber Green and, for those who wish to become drivers on the Uber platform, a sign-up incentive of a minimum of $300 (variable by city). Additionally, drivers on the Uber platform will receive a $100 discount on the purchase of a FLO HomeTM residential charger.

"Aligned with Canada's goal to ban the sale of carbon-emitting light vehicles as soon as 2035, Uber Canada continues to make progress on our commitment to become a fully electric, zero-emission platform across the country," says Laura Miller, Head of Policy and Communications at Uber Canada. "This is why we are proud to work with FLO to bring more EV drivers on the Uber platform, support existing drivers in making the transition to EVs, and offer their members more ways to ride green."

Uber Green is the world's most widely available ridesharing option for no- or low-emission rides. It connects riders with hybrid and fully electric vehicles. Sixteen cities in Canada have Uber Green. Montreal and Vancouver are the cities with the most electric vehicles on the platform.

This partnership is another example of Uber Canada's ongoing work to become a zero-emission platform in major cities in Canada by 2030. Earlier this year, Uber Canada announced a partnership with Plug'n Drive to provide drivers the opportunity to learn about the total cost of owning an EV and the benefits of making the switch from gas to electric. Last fall, Uber Canada also announced Uber+Transit as a pilot in the Greater Toronto Area. By looking at transit schedules and UberX availability, Uber will suggest a combined route that's both convenient and affordable.

Both FLO and Uber Canada are excited by this opportunity to incentivize both drivers and riders to switch to electric, a shift that translates into a direct reduction of carbon emissions.

About FLO

FLO is a leading North American electric vehicle charging network operator and a provider of smart charging software and equipment. In conjunction with its parent company, AddEnergie, FLO leverages its vertical integration to offer EV drivers the best possible charging experience. Every month, the company enables more than half a million charging events, thanks to over 60,000 high-quality EV charging stations deployed at public, commercial and residential installations. FLO employees are located across North America, from the headquarters in Quebec City, to assembly plants in Shawinigan, to offices in Montreal, Vancouver and Sacramento, and they also work remotely in key US and Canadian markets. For more information, visit flo.com.

About Uber Canada

Uber's mission is to create opportunity through movement. Co-founded by Calgarian entrepreneur Garrett Camp, Uber started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 10 billion trips later, Uber is building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber and Uber Eats open up the world to new possibilities. For more information, visit uber.com .

