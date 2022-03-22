Voice Life Introduces a Fractional Ownership of a Ground-Breaking Technology

A F-NFT That Makes Dreams Come True

DUBAI, UAE, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Have you ever had a dream that was so powerful, so crucial to your goals, and your aspirations that you would do anything to accomplish it?

The Voice Life's CEO dream was to provide a secure, clean, continuous and limitless power to a variety of electronic devices. Robert Smith, the CEO of Voice Life, has made his dream a reality by developing a continuous wireless power scalable blockchain network and transceiver. Voice Life has now found a new way to share with everyone a revolutionary new asset sharing product in the form of a Fractional Non-Fungible Token, also known as a F-NFT.

The technology behind these F-NFTs has allowed us to store Voice Life's Intellectual Property on the blockchain and share the ownership of it with the F-NFT owners, all within the Binance BNB Chain Ecosystem.

The Voice Life's F-NFT product is the tokenization of its intellectual property that creates a brand-new vehicle for producing passive income for the F-NFT holders and, at the same time, generating revenue for Voice Life. This unique product will bring new diversity, safety, stability and liquidity to the F-NFT holders.

On March 28, 2022 at the biggest crypto event of the year Binance Blockchain week in Dubai UAE, Voice Life Inc. will be announcing launch a public F-NFT sale on the Binance NFT premium platform. This public sale of a portion of Voice Life's Intellectual Property will consist of 3 rounds for a total of 4350 F-NFTs. In the first round we will offer only 350 F-NFTs to a global audience at a discounted price of $3500 per F- NFT. The second-round price of each F-NFT will be $4000 and the third-round price for each F-NFT will be $5000

Benefits of owning the Voice Life's F-NFT:

Our IP asset has been validated and authenticated with the issuance of granted patents from countries around the world.

1) F-NFT owner has fractional ownership of Voice Life's Intellectual Property and will be able to monetize the granted US patents and numerous International patents

2) The F-NFT owners will have fractional ownership in any future international patents derived from these granted US patents

3) F-NFT owners will receive passive income from product royalties for up to 20 years

4) F-NFT owners will receive passive income from every license sold

5) F-NFT owners will be given access to our own F-NFT platform providing them with liquidity to trade, sell and benefit from the future growth and monetization of the Voice Life IP asset class.

How Does It All Work:

Non-Fungible Token (NFT) is a "one-of-a-kind" unit of data stored on a blockchain. Because of its unique properties an NFT can neither be replaced nor interchanged and it serves as the most secure proof of ownership. Traditionally, NFTs have represented digital art, sports memorabilia and even iconic tweets. However, Voice Life's Intellectual Property adaptation of a NFT, our F-NFT, is based upon a fractional ownership of its groundbreaking wireless power technology.

The Voice Life F-NFT will also have added security benefits, a unique Holographic certificate of ownership and a unique identifier. In addition, we are building our own F-NFT platform which will be beneficial for innovators, companies and other interested participants.

About Voice Life:

Voice Life founded in 2015 is a development stage technology company, that has been building and evolving a continuous wireless power blockchain scalable network and transceiver, paving the way for tomorrow's electronic devices to have secure, clean, continuous and limitless charge.

