Winmate Introduces New Advanced 13.3" Convertible Rugged Laptop

TAIPEI, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Winmate, a rugged computing industry leader, announced its new 13.3" Rugged Laptop powered with Intel® Core™ Tiger Lake and Windows 10 IoT Enterprise operating system. Built with state-of-the-art technology, the L140TG-3 offers the latest Intel® 11th Gen processors and hot-swappable dual batteries. Increasing performance without disrupting the job. With an IP65 rating and MIL-STD-810H, this device is built to support the work of public safety officers and military services.

For more than 25 years, Winmate Inc. has been the global leader in developing advanced rugged, mobile technologies for industries operating in the most challenging environments. These include warehouse/ logistics, Infrastructure, Healthcare, Automotive Industry, Marine, Military, Food & Chemical Industry, and Industry Automation.As one of the first companies to start manufacturing industrial displays and touch screen devices, the company has continued to refine its signature 'rugged' technology (PRNewswire)

The Winmate rugged laptop L140TG-3 is one of the few 13.3-inch rugged laptops in the military-grade market, but it doesn't skimp on accessible features or display quality. L140TG-3 Rugged laptop powered with Intel ® 11th Gen. Processor Family – Tiger Lake Processor and Windows 10 IoT Organization functioning body. The L140TG-3 supports detailed cordless connectivity options such as Wi-Fi 6, BT, GLONASS, and 4G LTE to keep workers connected in the very most remote locations. (PRNewswire)

L140TG-3 Rugged Laptop Made to Work

The Winmate L140TG-3 Rugged Laptop was specially designed for various industrial markets. It supports wideband connectivity options such as Wi-Fi 6, BT, GNSS, and 4G LTE (optional) to keep workers connected in the very most remote locations. The L140TG-3 is designed to make work easily accessible and less laborious. Its new and brighter 13.3-inch screen with optical bonding and anti-glare treatment supports sunlight readability. It also has diverse touchscreen input options, including fingertip, pen, or glove, giving you more input options besides the available touchpad and keyboards.

L140TG-3 Rugged Laptop Made to Last-long

It is common to bring the computing device and use it outdoors under the bright sunshine in some industrial sectors. Yet not many computers offered on the market are appropriate for such a demanding environment. To meet the circumstances, all of our appliances, no matter their ruggedness level, passed the strenuous tests done by the Winmate R&D teams and the independent, internationally recognized third-party test labs.

Enterprise Mobility Solution

Purpose-built for the fieldworker, the L140TG has a 2 MP front camera and 8 MP rear camera with autofocus and LED light (optional) for data collection and video communications. Complementary with a wide range of optional add-ons, including a built-in fingerprint scanner, RFID, or smart card reader. For maximum functionality, users can also choose from the vast range of the L140TG customized accessories – spare battery and battery charger– which come in handy for field use. "At Winmate, we see a growing demand for enterprise mobility solutions," says Allan Lin, President of Winmate Inc. "The L140TG is specially created for mobile workforces, combining ruggedness, functionality, and portability to create a reliable yet versatile laptop that matches various challenges and situations."

Get the job done anytime and anywhere with Winmate L140TG rugged laptop and Windows 10 IoT Enterprise.

Availability

The new L140TG rugged laptop is now available for order. For more information, please get in touch with Winmate's sales team at sales@winmate.com.tw or NASales@winmate.com.tw (for the North America region).

About Winmate

For more than 25 years, Winmate Inc. has been the global leader in developing advanced rugged, mobile technologies for industries operating in the most challenging environments. These include warehouse/ logistics, Infrastructure, Healthcare, Automotive Industry, Marine, Military, Food & Chemical Industry, and Industry Automation. As one of the first companies to start manufacturing industrial displays and touch screen devices, the company has continued to refine its signature 'rugged' technology and engineering expertise to create high-performance products. All Winmate devices are designed, manufactured, and tested to the highest standards to ensure maximum quality and reliability. With our commitment to engineering and service excellence, Winmate products have been widely adopted by government and enterprise customers, including oil and gas, utilities, field service, military, and public safety for more than a decade. For more information, visit www.winmate.com

Newsletter Contact:

Winmate Marketing Dept.

(886) 2-8511-0288

winmate_service@winmate.com

All products/services and trademarks mentioned in this release are the properties of their respective companies.

© 2022 Winmate Inc. All rights reserved.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Winmate Inc.