AIRWAY CELEBRATES 30 YEARS IN BUSINESS

HEBRON, Ky., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AirWay Technologies, Inc., a global provider of telecom and broadband network equipment, asset management programs and related professional services, announced that today marks its 30th anniversary of being in business. AirWay was founded in March 1992 under the name of 2nd Source Cellular with its principal operations conducted out of Northern Kentucky where it remains today.

The Company was founded by Jerry Grubbs who along with his son Mike operated the Company successfully for 26 years. AirWay was acquired in June 2018 by Mark Gergel, Tom Eaton and a group of wireless industry professionals and is 100% owner managed. In recent years the Company has experienced dramatic growth fueled by a series of strategic investments:

Construction of a new state-of-the-art testing and distribution center in Hebron, KY

Achievement of Responsible Recycling (R2), ISO and OHSAS certifications

Upgrade of IT infrastructure and market intelligence systems

Rollout of turnkey 5G small cell site construction services

Key partnerships with manufacturers of fiber optic cable and related accessories

Value added kitting, staging and other services for general contractors

Thomas Eaton, President and Chief Executive Officer, said "We are honored to celebrate this significant milestone in AirWay's history with our incredible group of employees, many of whom have been with the Company for more than 20 years. It's this experience and dedication to quality service that has allowed us to win significant new customers and business the past few years. Their outstanding efforts and operating discipline have positioned us to aggressively pursue the many significant growth opportunities present in our key market channels."

"We want to take this opportunity to thank all our customers, suppliers and other key partners for their loyalty and support of AirWay over the years. It is not something we take for granted and we will continue to work hard to find new opportunities for our customers to achieve Capex and Opex efficiencies while meeting the industry's highest quality and safety standards."

About AirWay

AirWay Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is a leading global provider of new and repurposed wireless telecom and broadband network equipment, asset management programs and related professional services. Its suite of professional services includes project management, turnkey 5G small cell site installations, cell site upgrades, power plant upgrades, kitting and staging solutions and deinstallation. AirWay's customer base includes over 250 national, regional and rural wireless/wireline carriers and local distributors operating in over 70 countries. For more information, please visit www.airway.com.

