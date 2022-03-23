BillingPlatform's Dennis Wall Named Top 50 Financial Technology CEO by Financial Technology Report

FinTech publication recognizes leader of global billing and revenue management software company for strong leadership, steady growth and international expansion

DENVER, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BillingPlatform, the revenue management solution for today's innovative business models, today announced that the company's CEO, Dennis Wall, was named to The Financial Technology Report's Top 50 Financial Technology CEOs of 2022. The list is an annual ranking of the top performing CEOs across the payments, digital banking, lending, investing and financial software spaces, among others. Between 2018 and 2021, BillingPlatform's fiscal year revenue grew 345%.

http://www.billingplatform.com/ (PRNewswire)

Since their inception, The Financial Technology Report awards have achieved industry wide recognition among corporate executives, CTOs, CIOs, financial technology professionals, institutional investors, private capital firms and consultants, among other financial technology industry participants. Today they are among the most respected and sought-after professional awards a financial technology executive, company or professional can attain.

This year's awardees for The Top 50 Financial Technology CEOs of 2022 represent some of the most accomplished and innovative leaders across the sector. These executives and their companies are changing the way technology enhances and automates the delivery of financial services including lending, personal finance, equity financing, consumer banking and other areas.

With global customers serving multiple industries, including communications, transportation, media and entertainment, retail, finance and software, BillingPlatform is the only revenue management solution on the market that enables enterprises to monetize any type of product offering, from simple subscriptions to sophisticated usage-based pricing models and everything in between. BillingPlatform provides full lifecycle support of the monetization process – from product setup, quoting, billing and invoicing, revenue recognition, through payment and collections – all on a secure, next-generation cloud platform. The unparalleled flexibility of the platform puts enterprises in control of how they differentiate in the market, maximize profitability, reduce operational costs and improve the customer experience.

"I'm honored to have been recognized as a Top Financial Technology CEO this year," said Wall. "Our whole company is deserving of this recognition. Without our tremendous team I have the privilege of leading, BillingPlatform would not be where it is today – rapidly growing as we partner with leading enterprise companies and provide them with innovative solutions that adjust to every unique billing and revenue management need."

BillingPlatform recently announced its place as a silver award winner in the Best in Biz Awards Enterprise Product of the Year - Financial Software category. Additionally, it was recognized as a fast-growing company on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, financial technology and energy technology companies in North America, named a winner in the 2021 Colorado Companies to Watch list and was ranked No. 1,547 on the 2021 Inc. 5000.

About BillingPlatform, Corp.

BillingPlatform's agile revenue management platform gives innovative enterprises the freedom to effectively monetize and deliver products and services that result in growth and competitive differentiation. Our industry-leading, cloud-based platform adapts to every unique business model and pricing structure. With global customers across multiple industries, including communications, transportation, manufacturing, banking, technology, energy, media and software, BillingPlatform processes billions of transactions and dollars every year, enabling enterprises to grow revenue, reduce costs and improve overall customer experience. To learn more, visit billingplatform.com.

About The Financial Technology Report

The Financial Technology Report is your comprehensive source for business news, investment activity and corporate actions related to the financial technology industry. Its industry-recognized awards include Top 50 Financial Technology CEOs, Top 25 Cryptocurrency Executives, Top 25 Women Leaders in Financial Technology and Top 100 Financial Technology Companies, to name a few. For more information, visit thefinancialtechnologyreport.com.

Press Contact:

Abigail Souza

BillingPlatform

billingplatform@threeringsinc.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BillingPlatform