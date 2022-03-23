Closegap Insights launches out of beta, giving schools social-emotional data through daily mental health check-ins

Collecting and utilizing essential social-emotional data is one of the biggest challenges facing K-12 schools today—Now, it doesn't have to be

LOS ANGELES, MARCH 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Closegap , a nonprofit and daily mental health check-in tool for K-12 schools, today announced the launch of Closegap Insights. Insights builds on the popular free Closegap Essentials, currently used in over 3,000 schools in 25 countries to track, analyze, and manage individual students' emotional health through daily self-reported check-ins. Insights utilizes the real-time responses from students to provide a wider snapshot of the wellbeing of students, grades, and schools to drive systemic change.

Most school districts lack the funding and resources to adequately track and provide solutions to students' fluctuating biophysical, psychological, and social-emotional states; Utilizing Insights, educators can make informed decisions and positive changes toward improved academic and emotional health of students.

50% of mental health problems begin by age 14. Rising student anxiety and depression caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and increased climate anxiety are troubling realities for youth nationwide. In California, there are 600+ students for every one counselor (compared to the recommended 250-to-1 ratio). Closegap Insights encourages students to self-report, providing educators with robust, actionable data.

"Our goal with Closegap is to make it easy for schools to support the emotional health of K-12 students through daily mental health check-ins," said Closegap CEO and founder Rachel Miller. "Closegap Insights changes the way we collect and utilize data on a schoolwide level, giving students a safe digital space for emotional discovery and sharing, allowing educators to provide real-time support to individual students in need and systemic support over time based on the specific challenges the school/district is facing."

Closegap Insights Features:

Provides a comprehensive overview of a school's emotional landscape and student body challenges, allowing counselors and teachers to intervene and provide support

Day-to-day data points covering emotions, needs, energy levels, and more, as well as follow-up activities for students from a self-guided Social Emotional Learning (SEL) library and other evidence-based interventions

Communicate and collaborate with all staff across devices to intervene quickly and collaboratively

What are K-12 schools saying?

"Staff are responding to student needs in a more proactive manner because of the check-ins. We do not have to wait for a crisis to identify students who need assistance." said John Crocker, Director of School Mental Health & Behavioral Services at Methuen Public Schools.

"Closegap is helping students learn to self-advocate for their needs and not be afraid to ask for help," said Jacqueline Parks, Principal at Champlain Valley School District.

As public schools look toward public-private partnerships and the future of education, Closegap makes it easier for students to share how they're feeling, allowing teachers, counselors and administrators to give their student body the support and resources they need to thrive.

About

Closegap is a nonprofit that makes it easy for schools to support the emotional health of K-12 students through daily mental health check-ins. These check-ins help kids express themselves, connect with a trusted adult, or explore self-guided social emotional learning activities. Backed by evidence-based research and developed alongside students, teachers, school counselors, social workers, and administrators, Closegap makes daily check-ins fun for students, while giving educators the information they need to provide support in real time. By combining crisis & early intervention, real-time support, mental health monitoring, and a safe, digital space for emotional discovery - Closegap makes it easy for schools to make mental health accessible to all. For images, check out our media kit .

