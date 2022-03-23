DispatchTrack Partners with Samsara to Boost Operational Efficiencies and Ensure Right-Time Deliveries

Integrates AI-powered last mile solution with telematics and fleet management to enhance operations, improve delivery efficiencies, and ensure a successful customer experience

CAMPBELL, Calif., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DispatchTrack , the leading solution provider of right-time delivery management software, today announced a new partnership and integration with Samsara , the pioneer of the Connected Operations Cloud. The combined solution enhances delivery operations, provides real-time delivery data, and helps ensure that joint customers always deliver on time.

With the new integration, DispatchTrack's AI-powered routing algorithm seamlessly connects with Samsara's suite of telematics capabilities to make the arrival and departure experience for each delivery more efficient and successful. The joint solution uses location and sensor data to automatically capture key information such as temperature measurements and arrival and departure details, including exactly when and where a delivery vehicle arrives and leaves a site. This helps businesses to more effectively optimize routes to achieve more stops and deliveries. Automated arrival and departure tracking also saves drivers time.

This latest integration expands on DispatchTrack's wide network of connected systems, which includes partnerships with leading transportation and logistics solutions within warehouse management and transportation management. DispatchTrack serves businesses from a broad range of industries including food and beverage, beer distribution, construction, auto, furniture, retail, and more.

"We're very excited about the integration with Samsara and bringing more operational visibility to our customers. Combining the two solutions makes it easy for our joint customers to gain both actionable insights and the confidence of knowing deliveries will be made at the right time, every time," said Satish Natarajan, DispatchTrack co-founder and CEO.

About DispatchTrack

DispatchTrack is the leading solution provider of right-time delivery management software, helping top brands around the globe power successful deliveries 180 million times a year. Since 2010, DispatchTrack's scalable SaaS platform has made delivery organizations more connected, agile, and intelligent using highly-configurable capabilities designed to empower better delivery management from end to end. Our proprietary AI-powered routing algorithm ensures 98% ETA accuracy in last mile deliveries, and we're constantly innovating to improve performance and better serve our 2,000+ customers, including Wal-Mart, Coca-Cola, Ashley, Ferguson Enterprises, and many others. When businesses make promises to their customers—DispatchTrack makes sure they deliver.

