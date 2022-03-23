Future Fintech Provides Business Update of FTFT Capital and its Cryptocurrency Market Data Platform

NEW YORK, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FTFT ) ("hereinafter referred to as "Future FinTech", "FTFT" or "the Company"), a leading blockchain-based e-commerce business and a fintech service provider, announced a business update regarding the business development, marketing, and public relations activities of the Company's subsidiary, FTFT Capital Investments LLC ("FTFT Capital"), and its FTFTX cryptocurrency market data platform (https://www.ftftx.com).

As announced on January 3, 2022, FTFT Capital launched an innovative global cryptocurrency market data platform, FTFTX, that provides institutional and individual investors with real-time, high-quality and reliable cryptocurrency market data and aggregate trading information from a large number of cryptocurrency exchanges. The market data covers Bitcoin, ETH, EOS, Litecoin, TRON and other cryptocurrencies and is accessible via the FTFTX App on iOS and Android devices. As of the end of February, the number of FTFTX cryptocurrency market data platform exceeded 100,000 users as measured by register users.

In February 2022, FTFT Capital entered into its first agreement related to a marketing cooperation business for a Metaverse project. In addition, FTFT Capital is currently engaged in the customization of an NFT project for Royal horse racing in Meydan, Dubai. FTFT Capital is also intent upon establishing potential joint venture relationships with local parties in the art world and the metaverse sphere among others. In addition, the management of FTFT Capital recently met with members of a UAE media website company to promote the FTFTX platform on its radio, news daily, magazines and online websites in order to bolster its popularity and procure new customers.

The LinkedIn social media page of FTFT Capital was initiated in January of 2022 and has gained numerous followers. In addition, the blog on the FTFTX website has created a cryptocurrency community and an exciting ecosystem for new and existing users.

To help promote the FTFTX brand, FTFT Capital has made sustained efforts to incorporate FTFTX reviews and have had articles placed in recognized online and hard copy newspapers and magazines. In particular, FTFT Capital's cryptocurrency and blockchain market data capabilities have received special coverage by CXO Insight and Khaleej Times eMagazine. FTFT Capital has also been featured in a "Counting on Cryptocurrencies" article in Gulf Business magazine.

Mr. Ola J Lind, Chief Strategy Officer of Future FinTech and Director of FTFT Capital, said, "We are pleased with the progress of the FTFTX cryptocurrency market data platform to date. We believe that FTFT Capital in Dubai will be a market leader in the market data and information services sector for cryptocurrency trading and investment as well as in the field of innovative financial services. We look forward to pursuing our goal of becoming one of the most influential digital currency and crypto asset trading and management services providers in the world."

About Future FinTech Group Inc.

Future FinTech Group Inc. is a leading blockchain e-commerce company and a service provider for financial technology incorporated in Florida. The Company's operations include a blockchain-based online shopping mall platform, Chain Cloud Mall ("CCM"), supply chain financing and services, and cryptocurrency market data services. The Company is also engaged in the development of blockchain based e-Commerce technology and cryptocurrency mining, cryptocurrency investment management as well as financial service technology businesses. For more information, please visit http://www.ftft.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain of the statements made in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning and protections of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or the Exchange Act. Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to our beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions, and future performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond our control, and which may cause the actual results, performance, capital, ownership or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be forward-looking statements. You can identify these forward-looking statements through our use of words such as "may," "will," "anticipate," "assume," "should," "indicate," "would," "believe," "contemplate," "expect," "estimate," "continue," "plan," "point to," "project," "could," "intend," "target" and other similar words and expressions of the future.

All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to us are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary notice, including, without limitation, those risks and uncertainties described in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and our other reports and filings with SEC. Such reports are available upon request from the Company, or from the Securities and Exchange Commission, including through the SEC's Internet website at http://www.sec.gov . We have no obligation and do not undertake to update, revise or correct any of the forward-looking statements after the date hereof, or after the respective dates on which any such statements otherwise are made.

