Hardee’s and Carl’s Jr. on a Mission to “Feed Your Happy” With All-New My Rewards™ Loyalty Program

Iconic Brands Call on Guests to "Tap that App" as They Roll out new Members-only Rewards Program with Unbeatable Exclusive Offers

FRANKLIN, Tenn., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CKE Restaurants, Inc., parent company of Hardee's® and Carl's Jr.®, announced today the debut of My Rewards, a new loyalty program available through its recently launched brand apps putting the most popular menu items just a few taps away. The program is now available nationally at participating Hardee's and Carl's Jr. restaurants.

To celebrate the launch, both brands will offer a series of enticing promotions at sign-up. Upon registration for My Rewards, guests will receive an offer for a choice of one free Western Bacon Cheeseburger, Famous Star or Hand-Breaded Chicken Sandwich with purchase. Members will also have access to exclusive offers, such as 10 percent off their digital order, BOGOs and other surprises throughout the year. Users can use the app's order ahead and delivery features for My Rewards offerings, making Hardee's and Carl's Jr. easier to access than ever before.

Members will receive 10 Stars for every dollar they spend, and Stars will unlock free food at the 150-, 300- and 500-Star thresholds. Stars are redeemable anytime through the app on fan-favorite menu items including Made from Scratch™ Biscuits, the flavorful Charbroiled Burger and Angus Burger Lines, Hand-breaded Chicken at Hardee's and The Breakfast Burger, Iconic Charbroiled Classics at Carl's Jr. (Famous Star, Super Star, Western Bacon) along with Hand-Breaded Chicken at Carl's Jr. In celebration of the national launch, members will earn double Stars on every order to help them unlock Rewards even faster now through May 17.

"In today's digital-first age, we want to reward our loyal customers in a fun and engaging way that brings craveable flavors to their fingertips and offers the VIP treatment while encouraging new guests to sign up as well," said Chad Crawford, CBO of CKE Restaurants. "We were extremely pleased by the positive feedback from superfans in our pilot markets that gained early access to the program and are thrilled the national rollout is now here."

"My Rewards is truly dedicated to our most loyal customers and will offer them even more of what they love and elite access to what they never knew they needed," said Jason Seeley, Sr. Director of Digital Strategy. "This is our way of saying that your dedication and your cravings aren't going unnoticed, and we're excited to reward you and encourage you to 'Feed Your Happy.'"

The launch of My Rewards is part of a larger, ambitious technology overhaul CKE Restaurants has embarked upon, in cooperation with its franchise system, as part of a commitment to accelerate the brands' digital transformation both in-restaurants and online.

"Creating the best digital experience possible for our customers is and will always be our first priority. We are constantly seeking out and implementing new technologies that enhance and exceed our customers' experiences, exceeding expectations, while adhering to our high restaurant operations excellence," said Phil Crawford, CTO of CKE Restaurants. "It truly takes a team to launch My Rewards. By building a best-in-class cross functional digital team, we're able to offer customers an innovative and frictionless digital experience that makes engaging with our brands seamless and delicious, whenever and wherever they are."

For more information and to sign-up, visit https://hardees.com/myrewards or https://carlsjr.com/myrewards , or download the Hardee's or Carl's Jr. app on your mobile device. Additional information regarding the terms and conditions of the My Rewards program is available at https://hardees.com/myrewards and https://carlsjr.com/myrewards .

About CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc.

CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc. ("CKE"), a privately held company based in Franklin, Tennessee, runs and operates Carl's Jr. and Hardee's, two beloved regional brands, known for one-of-a-kind premium and innovative menu items such as 100 percent Black Angus Thickburgers®, Made from Scratch™ Biscuits and Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders™. With both a US and international footprint, Carl's Jr. Restaurants LLC and Hardee's Restaurants LLC have over 3,900 franchised or company-operated restaurants in 44 states and 42 foreign countries and U.S. territories. For more information about CKE, please visit www.ckr.com or its brand sites at www.carlsjr.com and www.hardees.com.

