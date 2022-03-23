Kenmark Interiors Signs Agreement with DuPont™ to Distribute USA-Made Tedlar™ Wallcoverings

DALLAS, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Kenmark Interiors, a Dallas-based specialty interior finish-out contractor, has added another innovative solution to its vast product offering: Tedlar™ Wallcoverings. The DuPont™ product, which features DuPont™ Tedlar® polyvinyl fluoride protective film, can be used everywhere from health care to hospitality.

Tedlar™ Wallcoverings are both bold and beautiful. The protective film can withstand everything from bleach to iodine and fingerprints to permanent markers, making them an ideal solution for high-traffic areas that demand durability as well as stain and scuff resistance. They are available in an array of colors, textures, and styles, and can also be customized to meet specific design requirements.

"We are excited to offer this durable and attractive interior surfacing solution to the architecture and design community," said Kenmark Interiors President Pamela Kisberg. "Tedlar™ Wallcoverings are a welcome addition to our product offerings. We have no doubt our clients will love this line as much as we do."

All Tedlar™ Wallcoverings are Health Product Declaration® verified ensuring a healthy contribution to IAQ. With their low-smoke rating and resistance to mold, mildew, and bacteria growth, Tedlar™ Wallcoverings are not only a smart choice, but a safe one, too. Since Tedlar™ Wallcoverings are made in the USA, Kenmark will be able to supply the wall coverings with supply chain certainty.

"Supply chain issues are a major concern for our customers," continued Kisberg. "Because Tedlar™ Wallcoverings are made and stocked in the USA, we can efficiently provide our clients with custom samples and fulfill custom orders."

Kenmark Interiors will be launching Tedlar™ Wallcoverings at the Environments for Aging conference (booth #257) in Milwaukee, WI, from April 2-5, 2022.

About Kenmark Interiors

For more than 30 years, Kenmark Interiors has been sourcing innovative architectural products for the A&D community and providing specialized installation services for property owners and general contractors. They provide the right aesthetic for any design vision and budget, with the simplicity of finding it all in one place. A minority-owned business, Kenmark Interiors is proud to be both Women's Business Enterprise by the Women's Business Development Center (WBENC) and Historically Underutilized Business (HUB) certified.

