The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of TaskUs, Inc. (TASK) Investors

LOS ANGELES, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired TaskUs, Inc. ("TaskUs" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TASK) securities between June 11, 2021 and January 19, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period"). TaskUs investors have until April 25, 2022 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

(PRNewsfoto/The Law Offices of Frank R. Cru) (PRNewswire)

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On January 20, 2022, Spruce Point Capital Management, LLC published a report alleging, among other things, that TaskUs "has a pattern of exaggerated and inflated business claims, including revenue, and is covering-up financial strain with reduced disclosures, cherry-picked market data, and non-standard key performance metrics." Regarding the financial strain, the report alleged that "28% of sales [are related] to Facebook and related to the controversial area of 'Content Moderation,'" which has "requir[ed] more labor to fill tasks, but that it is not translating into additional revenue."

On this news, TaskUs's stock fell $5.46, or 15.3%, to close at $30.13 per share on January 20, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) TaskUs was experiencing severe financial strain and business challenges, particularly with its most important customer Facebook; (2) the Content Security market was smaller than Defendants represented and Defendants' representations were based on outdated market data; (3) TaskUs improperly recognized revenue from certain key contracts; (4) Defendants overstated the size of TaskUs' workforce as well as employee retention rates, and understated attrition rates; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased TaskUs securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than April 25, 2022 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you purchased TaskUs securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, Los Angeles