Leading Bubble Manufacturer Little Kids Inc. Welcomes Families into an Epic World of Foam with Innovative Föm Mania® Brand

Epic Foam Fun Begins NOW

SEEKONK, Mass. , March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The backyards of America are about to get a lot more awesome thanks to Föm Mania®, the latest innovation from Little Kids® Inc., the number one bubble manufacturer in the U.S. In addition to the mom-favorite brand Fubbles, the company's lineup of award-winning bubble, sports, novelty and activity toys will now include two products under the Föm Mania brand, inviting kids and families into a new world of active outdoor play possibilities. The Föm Mania® lineup promises everything from light, fluffy foam mountains offering endless play possibilities to foam-filled battles unlike anything kids have experienced before,

"We are driven by our love of all things extra which is why we built Föm Mania for kids and families who are extra bold, extra epic and extra fun," says Senior Brand Manager, Keri Castro. "Föm Mania products have unmatched performance and invite families to get outside for loads of interactive, tactile,clean-up-free fun."

At the heart of the brand is innovative technology from Little Kids, Inc. that turns a small amount of non-toxic, tear-free formula concentrate into hours of overflowing foam fun. Föm Mania gives kids and families entirely different ways to play with the brand's two signature products:

Fömilator is a foam blaster that shoots out a jet of thick, fluffy foam up to 15 feet. Available in single or two-pack, the Fömilator is a true innovation in kids' battle play. Theis a foam blaster that shoots out a jet of thick, fluffy foam up to 15 feet. Available in single or two-pack, the Fömilator is a true innovation in kids' battle play.

Fömalanche is the first battery operated, portable backyard foam machine that creates piles and piles of foam in minutes that kids can run through, jump in, toss in the air and so much more. Perfect for parties, family time outside or even individual play, the Fömalanche is all that's needed to turn a yard into an epic, magical , foamy world. Theis the first battery operated, portable backyard foam machine that creates piles and piles of foam in minutes that kids can run through, jump in, toss in the air and so much more. Perfect for parties, family time outside or even individual play, the Fömalanche is all that's needed to turn a yard into an epic, magical , foamy world.

"Though we initially developed Föm Mania for kids ages 6-10, we already see the products engaging a much broader audience and dialing up the fun at backyard get-togethers, parties, barbecues and more," said President and Founder of Little Kids, Inc. Jim Engle. " With things so serious in the world, Föm is coming at the perfect time to make it easy for kids and families to let go and escape the pressures of the day."

Föm Mania products are affordable and portable (battery-operated) and built so fun-seekers ages 6-10 can easily set up and play with the press of a button The complete Föm Mania line, including concentrate refills, is available now in-store and online at Target and will be available on Amazon.com and in-store at other major retailers like Walgreens, CVS, Party City, and Dollar General this spring.

For more information, visit Fommania.com

About Little Kids® Inc.: Little Kids® Inc. was founded in 1989 by toy industry leader and former Toy Industry Association Board Member, Jim Engle. Today, Little Kids is the #1 bubble manufacturer in the U.S. LKI develops, manufactures and markets innovative and award-winning bubble, sports, novelty and activity toys for kids, friends, and families. Consumers recognize Little Kids toys for their high quality, value and durability. Little Kids brands include Fubbles®, and No-Spill® Bubbles, a category the company created with its patented No-Spill® Bubble Tumbler® toy. Other Little Kids brands include Föm Mania®, Wicked Big Sports®, and Junk Ball® Sports. Little Kids' licensed toy portfolio includes Disney®, MARVEL®, Star Wars® and Cocomelon™ bubble toys, as well as Nickelodeon™, PAW Patrol™, Baby Shark™, Sesame Street® bubble and water toys, and PEEPS® bubble and novelty toys. Little Kids is a privately owned enterprise headquartered in Seekonk, MA.

