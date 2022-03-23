Mindpath Health Acquires Psychiatric Centers at San Diego

A leading US independent provider of behavioral health care announces California expansion with the acquisition of San Diego's largest mental health practice

SACRAMENTO, Calif., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindpath Health, a leading independent US provider of high-quality outpatient mental health services, today announced its further expansion in its flagship state of California with the acquisition of Psychiatric Centers at San Diego, San Diego's largest mental health practice. The strategic acquisition adds another eight locations and 124 providers in the greater San Diego area to the Mindpath Health family, increasing access to care in San Diego proper, as well as Chula Vista, Escondido, La Mesa, and San Marcos. The purchase of Psychiatric Centers expands Mindpath's California offerings of autism therapy (such as applied behavioral analysis), transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) therapy, along with adding other key behavioral health services including a Child & Adolescent Center.

(PRNewsfoto/Mindpath Health) (PRNewswire)

We are thrilled to expand our reach in California , a core state since our organization's inception decades ago.

"I am excited to announce the joining of forces of Psychiatric Centers at San Diego and Mindpath Health," said Fernando Kwiatkowski, M.D., Executive Vice President of Psychiatric Centers at San Diego's Board of Directors. "This is a unique opportunity for us to be part of a larger, fast-growing, national organization that will facilitate access to services and deliver the highest level of care to our patients and the community as a whole."

Mindpath Health has a deep expertise in providing telemedicine and in-person care; its providers form close working relationships with primary care physicians to ensure patients receive high quality coordinated care. With a focus on clinical excellence, providers can offer patients a range of treatments and modalities, including psychiatry, medication management, psychotherapy/counseling, family therapy/counseling, relationship/marital counseling, group therapy, psychological testing, and transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) therapy.

"We are thrilled to expand our reach in California, a core state since our organization's inception decades ago," said Christopher Brengard, CEO of Mindpath Health. "With the acquisition of respected mental health leader Psychiatric Centers, we are now able to increase access to care in greater San Diego communities, allowing them to thrive. We also look forward to further empowering and investing in our incredible roster of top-quality clinicians in the region."

The Psychiatric Centers acquisition comes on the heels of MindPath Care Centers and Community Psychiatry uniting under the new brand and name Mindpath Health. Since its inception more than 20 years ago, the organization has continually delivered on its mission to increase access to high-quality, in-network mental health care by creating cooperative relationships with patients, physicians, hospitals, and insurance providers.

About Mindpath Health

Mindpath Health is a leading, independent U.S. provider of high-quality outpatient behavioral health services that blends human connection with science-based care, to help guide people on their mental health journey and uplift the communities around them. With a team of more than 650 mental health clinicians, Mindpath Health provides a broad spectrum of psychiatry, including psychotherapy and TMS to more than 97,400 patients annually. We offer telehealth and in-person visits and coordinate care with primary care physicians and referring providers to ensure a focus on the total health. Mindpath Health is in-network with most major health insurance providers and has more than 90 locations across California, North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Texas, Ohio, Arizona and growing. Please visit mindpath.com to learn more.

All trademarks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mindpath Health