Rendina, The Jackson Clinic and Baptist Memorial Break Ground on 134,966-SF Outpatient Campus in Jackson, Tenn.

JACKSON, Tenn., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rendina Healthcare Real Estate, The Jackson Clinic, and Baptist Memorial Health Care recently began construction on a new outpatient campus and Medical Office Building ("MOB") in Jackson, Tenn.

The new two-story facility will sit on a portion of a 59-acre parcel owned by Baptist, located at the intersection of Passmore Lane and U.S. Hwy 45. The facility will house a state-of-the-art outpatient surgery center and custom designed medical office space. Baptist will lease a portion of the building for the outpatient surgery center, which will include eight operating rooms and four procedure rooms. Approximately 70,000 square feet of space will be leased by The Jackson Clinic – a leading multispecialty group and one of the dominant healthcare providers in the region with 140 medical providers who provide care in over 25 medical specialties and subspecialties.

With its proximity to Hwy 45/45 Bypass and I-40, the location offers convenient access to patients and maximizes the benefits of Jackson's central location in West Tennessee. The site also offers space for a well-designed medical campus.

"We look forward to growing the relationship we have with Baptist and The Jackson Clinic," said Richard Rendina, Chairman and CEO of Rendina. "Recently breaking ground on two Baptist projects in Tennessee is a great start to a long and successful collaboration. The addition of The Jackson Clinic creates a provider mix that will best serve the greater Jackson area for many years to come."

Rendina expects to complete construction in Q2 of 2023.

