Second Round of Auctions Set at OKC Founders Tower

Public Inspections Start Friday March 25 from 11-2pm

OKLAHOMA CITY, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Commercial spaces at the landmark Founders Tower in Oklahoma City are next up for auction April 14 at 5pm. The event follows the successful auction of more than 20 residential condo units last Fall that resulted in 100% of the units being sold to new owners.

The auction is being conducted by Oklahoma-based Williams & Williams Auctioneers, which conducted the earlier auction in October 2021. The auction will be held on site, with simultaneous online bidding available through AuctionNetwork.com.

"This auction will be a little different because we are selling three important commercial spaces," said Fontana Fitzwilson, Executive Vice President Sales for Williams & Williams. The three parcels include the iconic round penthouse restaurant; the second floor with 5,343+/-sf; and the attached, ground floor Annex with 12,234+/-sf. Fitzwilson said there has been interest in each of the three properties so far.

"The restaurant is a one-of-a-kind opportunity for a chef entrepreneur. It was closed just prior to the pandemic and a most of the fixtures and furnishings are still on site," she said. The restaurant is famously known as one of the first in the country to rotate a full 360 degrees (not functional today) and has sentimental value to the local population because of special events and celebration dinners held there. "The second floor could be used in a variety of ways – office, boutique retail, or day spa to name a few," Fitzwilson said. The Annex is vacant and could be used for any type of office or business service.

Inspection dates are Friday March 25 & April 1 from 11-2pm. For full terms, photos and links to request due diligence information, please visit williamsauction.com/Founders.

