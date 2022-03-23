Spirit Adds 4 Affordable, Daily Newark Routes for Easy Access to the West Coast & More This Summer

MIRAMAR, Fla., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer travel is getting easier for Guests booking to/from northern New Jersey with the announcement of new, nonstop flight options serving destinations stretching from coast to coast. Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) today announced four new routes at Newark (EWR) with daily nonstop flights to Indianapolis (IND), Los Angeles (LAX), Oakland (OAK) and Pittsburgh (PIT).

(PRNewsfoto/Spirit Airlines, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

As a bonus, Spirit will also add a temporary route to Louisville (SDF) giving New Jersey Guests easy access to the Kentucky Derby. The two SDF flights will only operate on May 5 and May 8.

"We know people are eager to travel this summer, and we're happy to add new, high-value options for Guests looking to visit friends and family in northern New Jersey or those seeking affordable options to travel from the Garden State across the country," said John Kirby, Vice President of Network Planning at Spirit Airlines.

The latest EWR route launches are part of Spirit's continued investment in northern New Jersey. Spirit will offer 24 departures on peak days at EWR, doubling in size compared to 2019. After only six years of serving Newark, Spirit now ranks as the fourth-largest carrier by seats at Newark.

"As our domestic travel options continue to grow, we are excited to have Spirit expand its service routes," said James Gill, general manager of New Jersey Airports. "This helps keep Newark Liberty competitive as it provides business and leisure travelers with additional choices and greater flexibility in planning their trips."

Spirit's New & Existing EWR Routes: Destination: Flights Available: Launch Date: Atlanta (ATL) 2x Daily Existing Service Austin (AUS) Daily Existing Service Nashville (BNA) Daily Existing Service Fort Lauderdale (FLL) 4x Daily Existing Service Houston (IAH) 2x Daily Existing Service Indianapolis (IND) NEW Daily June 22, 2022 Las Vegas (LAS) 2x Daily Existing Service Los Angeles (LAX) NEW Daily May 5, 2022 Orlando (MCO) 4x Daily Existing Service Miami (MIA) Daily Existing Service New Orleans (MSY) Daily Existing Service Myrtle Beach (MYR) 2x Daily Existing Service Oakland (OAK) NEW Daily August 10, 2022 Pittsburgh (PIT) NEW Daily June 22, 2022 Fort Myers (RSW) SEASONAL 3-4x Weekly Existing Service San Juan (SJU) Daily Existing Service Tampa (TPA) 3-4x Weekly Existing Service

Photos and video available HERE.

Soar With Us

There is no limit to how fast and how far you can grow within Spirit. We're growing and hiring Pilots, Flight Attendants, and Aviation Maintenance Technicians. Visit spirit.com/careers for information.

Spirit's Elevated Guest Experience

The route expansion in Newark demonstrates Spirit's continued commitment to invest in the Guest, which entails a number of initiatives aimed at delivering the best value in the sky:

Spirit's Fit Fleet® is one of the most fuel-efficient fleets in the industry, with 24 brand new planes planned for delivery in 2022

An all-new cabin interior with ergonomically-designed seats and more usable legroom, featuring the best deal in the sky with our unique Big Front Seat®

Fast onboard Wi-Fi that allows Guests to watch content from streaming services

The Free Spirit® loyalty program, which is the fastest way to earn rewards and status*

Recognition

Spirit continues to garner awards and recognition. The carrier won "Best Airport Innovation" in the 2021 APEX/IFSA Awards for its groundbreaking self-bag drop system with biometric photo matching, which speeds up the check-in process and reduces face-to-face contact. Additionally, Spirit was named WalletHub's Most Affordable Airline. Spirit also received the FAA's "Aviation Maintenance Technician Diamond Award of Excellence" for the fourth consecutive year.

Guest Safety

Spirit's commitment to Safe Travels includes enhanced cleaning, advanced air filtration and a health acknowledgement at check-in. Airlines and airports remain subject to federal law requiring Guests to wear an appropriate face covering at airports and on flights. Please visit Spirit's COVID-19 Information Center for more information on safety enhancements.

* Based on points earned on published fares (excluding sale fares) and optional services using the Free Spirit Credit Card (the "Card"), and includes status qualifying points earned by spending on Spirit and everyday purchases using the Card.

About Spirit Airlines:

Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) is committed to delivering the best value in the sky. We are the leader in providing customizable travel options starting with an unbundled fare. This allows our Guests to pay only for the options they choose — like bags, seat assignments and refreshments — something we call Á La Smarte®. We make it possible for our Guests to venture further and discover more than ever before. Our Fit Fleet® is one of the youngest and most fuel-efficient in the U.S. We serve destinations throughout the U.S., Latin America and the Caribbean, and are dedicated to giving back and improving those communities. Come save with us at spirit.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Spirit Airlines, Inc.