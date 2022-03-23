SPRING AWAKENING MUSIC FESTIVAL 10TH ANNIVERSARY (#SAMF10) AT UNITED CENTER IN CHICAGO, JULY 8-10, 2022

PUBLIC ON-SALE BEGINS ON FRIDAY MARCH 25, 2022 AT 10:00 AM CT EXCLUSIVELY AT SPRINGAWAKENINGFESTIVAL.COM

Percentage of Festival Profits Donated to Local Community

Three-Day Festival, Offering Exclusive NFT Prizes, Metaverse Experiences, Virtual Meet & Greets and The First Pay-Per-View (PPV) Festival

#SAMF Has Earned Over $50 Million In Sales with More Than 500,000 Fans Having Experienced Performances by 750+ of the Biggest Names in Electronic Dance Music Throughout Festival's 10-Year History

LOS ANGELES, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveOne (Nasdaq: LVO), a creator-first, music, entertainment and technology platform focused on delivering premium experiences and content worldwide through memberships and live and virtual events, and its subsidiary React Presents announced today that Spring Awakening Music Festival (#SAMF10), the largest three-day independent all-electronic dance music festival in the Midwest, will take place at Chicago's United Center, Friday, July 8 to Sunday, July 10. Public on-sale kicks off Friday, March 25th at 10:00 a.m. CT, offering a limited amount of 3-Day General Admission, 3-Day VIP and Ultimate VIP packages. Early Bird 3-Day GA tickets starting at $199, VIP packages starting at $329 and Ultimate VIP tickets at $999. Tickets will be available exclusively at springawakeningfestival.com . An exclusive 24 hour presale will sell 2022 tickets at 2021 prices and LiveOne plans to donate a percentage of the live festival profits to the local community.

Spring Awakening 10 Year Anniversary: Tickets On Sale Friday! (PRNewswire)

Now in its 10th year, SAMF is the epic celebration of EDM that continues to combine a collection of established and emerging talent performances with immersive fan experiences in the metaverse and IRL - all for a one-of-a-kind, can't miss event. The talent lineup, which will feature some of the most diverse performances and surprise collaborations, will be announced shortly.

"Spring Awakening Music Festival will celebrate its 10th anniversary," said Robert Ellin, Chairman and CEO of LiveOne. "This year we are giving fans surprise collaborations, historic sets from past festival legends, exclusive NFTs and the technical spectacle they've grown to love at the famed United Center. We can't wait to bring this epic hybrid experience to audiences across the globe!"

"The United Center has played host to some of the greatest events in sports and entertainment history," said Jerry Goldman, Vice President of Booking, United Center. "We are thrilled to add Spring Awakening Music Festival to our roster of famed events and to welcome EDM fans to our stomping grounds for the festival's 10th year in 2022."

#SAMF10 will be live-streamed via LiveOne's pay-per-view platform. The 10th Anniversary festival will have exclusive benefits and access for LiveOne members, including:

10 pieces of commemorative merchandise

10 themed NFTs

10 after parties with artists

10 surprises and delights at festival grounds

10 Members-only sweepstakes and prizes

LiveOne to donate percentage of festival profits to local community

VIP Areas

Since its launch, more than 500,000 fans have experienced performances by 750+ artists including:

Marshmello Martin Garrix The Chainsmokers Tiësto Steve Aoki Skrillex Calvin Harris ILLENIUM Zedd DJ Snake Diplo Dillon Francis Hardwell Armin Van Buuren Afrojack

For additional information, visit springawakeningfestival.com .

About React Presents

Founded in 2008, React Presents was born out of a passion for curating top-tier live music events that has helped propel Chicago to the forefront of the US music scene. The business was acquired by LiveOne in early 2020 to extend LiveOne's live event production and festival business and scale its livestreamed content library. Over the past decade, React Presents has grown into one of the premier largest concert promoters in the Midwest, producing several major music festivals and over 400 concerts annually in Chicago, Milwaukee, Detroit and more.

About LiveOne, Inc.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ: LVO) (the "Company") is a creator-first, music, entertainment and technology platform focused on delivering premium experiences and content worldwide through memberships and live and virtual events. As of March 1, 2022, the Company has accrued a paid and free membership base of over 2.1 million**, streamed over 2,900 artists, has a library of 30 million songs, 600 curated radio stations, nearly 270 podcasts/vodcasts, hundreds of pay-per-views, personalized merchandise, released music-related NFTs, and created a valuable connection between fans, brands, and bands. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiaries include Slacker Radio , React Presents , Gramophone Media , Palm Beach Records , Custom Personalization Solutions, LiveXLive, PPVOne and PodcastOne , which generates more than 2.48 billion downloads per year and 300+ episodes distributed per week across its stable of top-rated podcasts. LiveOne is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and through OTT, STIRR, and XUMO. For more information, visit www.liveone.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , and Twitter , Instagram , TikTok , and Twitter at @liveone .

LiveOne Logo (PRNewsfoto/LiveOne, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

